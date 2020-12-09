5 things we learned from Valorant First Strike

Valorant First Strike is over and done with, but the results have shocked a lot of fans across the globe. We’ve had a look back at the tournament and these are the five things we have learned from the tournament.

As the dust settles on an amazing weekend of First Strike action, everyone has finally seen what competitive Valorant will look like. There were a lot of crazy plays, wild clutches and devastating upsets, and it’s safe to say by the close of play that I really regretted my predictions for First Strike: Europe.

It is what it is though, and First Strike weekend was a learning experience both for us as fans and Riot Games as tournament organizers. So, what did we really learn from First Strike? What was done perfectly, and what was a flop?

Well, here are the five things I personally learned from First Strike.

1. Never underestimate the underdog

It was clear to me from the get-go that across the globe Valorant First Strike was anyone’s game. When we started seeing subpar performances from organizations like Guild Esports and SpaceStation Gaming, it seemed pretty clear that upsets were going to be aplenty.

And that’s exactly what happened. First Strike North America saw Team Envy, the first seed of the NSG Qualifiers, fall at the hands of TSM. Sentinels and fan favorite player Sinatraa also dropped before the final. 100 Thieves, squad very few people were talking about in the beginning were ultimately the winners.

A similar pattern emerged in Europe, except the final was far from what any Valorant fan expected. With behemoths like G2 Esports, Team Liquid, and FunPlus Phoenix, it was pretty much a given two of them would be duking it out for the trophy. Well, weren’t we all wrong? No one saw Team Heretics and SUMN FC in the final.

Moral of the story here is that you should never underestimate the underdog, which leads me nicely into point number two.

2. Open qualifiers are pretty cool

One thing that I really loved during the tournament was seeing a whole host of new faces battling against some of esports’ most established organizations. I don’t think we’d have seen that if it wasn’t for the open qualifiers that took place in the run up to the final tournament.

The success of teams like SUMN FC, nolpenki and Vision Strikers is inspiring. The former are just two groups of friends who banded together in the hopes that they could cause a stir in the professional Valorant world. Nolpenki, for example, took down Guild Esports, David Beckham’s esports baby.

It’s always nice to see the supposedly weaker teams do well, and the open qualifier format allowed for this to happen. Hopefully Riot keeps this up for Valorant, as it provides fans with a more changeable experience. After all, variety is the spice of life.

3. Riot’s global coverage was spot on

That leads perfectly into point number three: the global coverage. First Strike is the first ever tournament where I’ve actively been inclined to watch regions outside Europe and North America. This is something Riot have done well in League of Legends, and it’s clearly something they’re sneaking into Valorant too.

Different regions play completely differently. Their styles, their agent pools, their tactics – they’re all different. Not only is it fun to compare the likes of Europe to Brazil or North America to MENA, it’s a great way to pick up new tricks to dominate in game.

By having everything in the one place and clearly labelled Twitch channels, Riot ticked the box of successfully bringing the global Valorant community together.

4. Icebox should have been left out of First Strike

While I like many other fans really wanted to see how the pros coped with the Valorant community’s least favourite map, I think that Icebox should have been left out of professional play.

With some minor regions only finishing says before the final event kick-off and minor regions also not having the longest time to adjust to the map, anytime it was played it was chaos. Most of the time though we didn’t even get that far, because a lot of teams banned it straight off the bat.

That, to me, is a symbol that pros didn’t feel comfortable enough playing the map. That map ban could be been used more efficiently and more effectively if it were directed at ones the enemy team were particularly good at. Instead, we saw a bit of a handshake over who would ban Icebox. I think that, both for the sake of competitive integrity and viewer experience, we may as well have given Icebox the boot.

Thoughts on Icebox so far? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4AqURHLte2 — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) October 14, 2020

5. Viper’s actually not that bad

As a former Viper main I have never given up the crusade that she is a terrible agent. Yes, she’s been nerfed into the ground, yes, her gas runs out too fast, but I think when you have a good Viper, they really can show off her prowess.

We saw a few plays throughout the tournament, with America’s favorite mad scientist featuring on both attacking and defensive sides during the Europe finals. While she definitely still needs some improvements, it’s cool to see pros testing out what she can do instead of just ignoring her altogether.

Maybe this is for shock value? Maybe it’s because there aren’t a lot of agents? Who knows, but hopefully we see more of her in the future.

Watching First Strike was a very different experience for me. I’m an Overwatch kid and a LoL fanatic, so I wasn’t sure I’d really enjoy sitting watching Valorant for hours. I’ve never been more wrong.

I’m so excited to see what the upcoming Champions Tour circuit has in store, especially as we see more agents and more maps added for Episode 2. In its first year, Valorant’s got me and millions of others hooked, so the future is certainly bright – even if you’re a Viper main like me.