Mysterious new Valorant Castle map teased at First Strike Korea

While the excitement over Valorant First Strike is dying down, there’s more to be excited about as, during the First Strike: Korea tournament, Riot teased a possible new Valorant map.

The Korean leg of the First Strike tournament certainly proved that Korea are going to become a dominant force on Future Earth.

One thing that a lot of fans glazed over though was the opening ceremony, which featured stunning visuals and performances choreographers, DekTeukCrew. Specifically, the backgrounds seen framing the amazing dances could give us a sneak peek into Valorant’s future.

Specifically, Riot are seemingly teasing fans with a new possible map that may accompany Episode 2 of the popular FPS.

A new castle themed Valorant map?

Throughout the opening ceremony, the background appears to explore what looks like a medieval castle, fully decked out with iron gates and winding staircases.

The new location follows on from Icebox in the ceremony’s run through the 5 existing maps, and therefore it makes sense that this may be the predecessor to the game’s most controversial map.

While there’s been no confirmation that a map like this will be coming to the game, it would be an odd decision to include such a design in the Opening Ceremony of a major tournament, especially when all of the game’s other maps have been on show.

A castle themed map would be a very different take for Valorant, as Future Earth is renowned for its unique style of cities such as Split and futuristic arctic bases like Icebox. A medieval castle is a huge step away from this style, so it would be interesting to see how Riot’s dev team transform an iconic piece of history into a modern-day fortress.

So fingers crossed this is the sign of a cool new map coming in Episode 2. Now, all we need is a brand new agent to go with it.