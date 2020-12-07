Logo
Mysterious new Valorant Castle map teased at First Strike Korea

Published: 7/Dec/2020 14:01

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Jett
Riot Games

First Strike

While the excitement over Valorant First Strike is dying down, there’s more to be excited about as, during the First Strike: Korea tournament, Riot teased a possible new Valorant map. 

The Korean leg of the First Strike tournament certainly proved that Korea are going to become a dominant force on Future Earth.

One thing that a lot of fans glazed over though was the opening ceremony, which featured stunning visuals and performances choreographers, DekTeukCrew. Specifically, the backgrounds seen framing the amazing dances could give us a sneak peek into Valorant’s future.

Specifically, Riot are seemingly teasing fans with a new possible map that may accompany Episode 2 of the popular FPS.

Vision Strikers win Valorant First Strike Korea
Vision Strikers via. Twitter
Vision Strikers have been unveiled as First Strike Korea’s champions, but what else has been revealed?

A new castle themed Valorant map?

Throughout the opening ceremony, the background appears to explore what looks like a medieval castle, fully decked out with iron gates and winding staircases.

The new location follows on from Icebox in the ceremony’s run through the 5 existing maps, and therefore it makes sense that this may be the predecessor to the game’s most controversial map.

While there’s been no confirmation that a map like this will be coming to the game, it would be an odd decision to include such a design in the Opening Ceremony of a major tournament, especially when all of the game’s other maps have been on show.

A castle themed map would be a very different take for Valorant, as Future Earth is renowned for its unique style of cities such as Split and futuristic arctic bases like Icebox. A medieval castle is a huge step away from this style, so it would be interesting to see how Riot’s dev team transform an iconic piece of history into a modern-day fortress.

So fingers crossed this is the sign of a cool new map coming in Episode 2. Now, all we need is a brand new agent to go with it.

xQc rages at “dumb” Fortnite stream snipers

Published: 7/Dec/2020 13:38

by Jacob Hale
xQc on Fortnite stream snipers season 5
Epic Games/Twitch: xQc

xQc

In classic Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel fashion, the popular Twitch streamer called out stream snipers after being repeatedly hunted down during a Fortnite stream.

Stream snipers have been the bane of the existence of content creators everywhere for a long time now. The act, which sees viewers land on streamers as they watch to ruin their games, became super popular during the huge wave of popularity Fortnite saw during 2018.

This has continued to be a huge problem for our favorite streamers until now where, no matter what game is being played, streamers will get griefed by viewers just wanting to get one over on these top players.

That said, some streamers definitely get it worse than others. While NICKMERCS viewers, for example, might be familiar with his “friendly” stream snipers that drop him loot and money, or will simply follow him and form an army against enemy players, xQc gets quite the opposite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 baby yoda
Epic Games
Chapter 2, Season 5 has brought Baby Yoda to Fortnite — but stream snipers are still a major issue.

With the recent Chapter 2, Season 5 update in Fortnite, the game is seeing a lot of players returning, especially with the wait for Warzone’s integration with Black Ops Cold War, which has been delayed to December 16.

More than once, xQc was traversing the Fortnite island or just landing in and a barrage of stream snipers would land on him, swinging their pickaxes and firing shots, leaving him no option but to succumb to their shots.

Finally, xQc broke and called out the stream snipers, calling them “dumb” and saying that they need to “get a job” after yelling in frustration.

Stressing that he “can’t even play” the game when stream snipers are constantly griefing him like this, xQc has clearly had enough, and it’s hard to blame him when you know that every time you drop into a match you’ll have a multitude of people hunting you down and following your every move.

Whether his stream snipers do actually stop remains to be seen, but given how popular he is, the issue might not ever be completely eradicated.