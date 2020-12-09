Logo
Valorant

G2 Valorant reportedly drop pyth and Davidp after First Strike struggles

Published: 9/Dec/2020 14:35

by Lauren Bergin
G2 Pyth David P Valorant
G2 Esports

First Strike G2 Esports

In a shocking turn of events, G2 Esports have reportedly parted ways with Valorant players pyth and Davidp after a disappointing First Strike run. 

G2 Esports came into First Strike Europe as the favorites to take the crown. Their track record before the tournament was impeccable, and with names like Mixwell and Ardiis on the roster the Berlin-based team seemed to be unstoppable.

This wasn’t exactly what happened though, with the fan favorite roster finishing in a meager 3rd-4th position after being beaten by the tournament’s eventual winners, Team Heretics.

According to a tweet from renowned insider neLendirekt, this has spurred on a whole host of roster changes, leaving Jacob ‘pyth’ Mourujärvi and David ‘Davidp’ Prins without a team.

G2 Esports Odyssey Valorant Win
Allied Esports via. Twitter
This G2 roster has stomped a whole host of competitions, but First Strike proved too difficult.

G2 bench pyth and Davidp

Despite G2’s disappointing performance during Valorant First Strike Europe, pyth and Davidp had some clutch performances that highlighted their ability to play the game.

Although their performances didn’t quite carry the squad to the finals, pyth’s Cypher dominated the map in silence and Davidp’s Rolling Thunder on Breach often facilitated easy wins. Despite this, neLendirekt’s report claims that both players have been removed from the team.

Stating that “the team is looking for a real leader, something they lack and which certainly limits their possibilities,” neLendirekt implies that a stronger hand is needed to steer G2 to Valorant glory. Additionally, they point out that G2 want the team to make the move to the German capital in order to coordinate their practice better.

While there has been no confirmation as of yet from G2, Dexerto have reached out to the European superstars for clarity, so check back here for the latest updates on the situation.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.