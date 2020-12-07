Logo
Why Valorant’s esports HUD is a problem and how Riot can fix it

Published: 7/Dec/2020 3:18

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games / Dexerto

Tuning into Valorant First Strike this week, I was pleasantly surprised to see a new heads-up display (HUD) for viewers. It expanded on the info we were getting previously with the default HUD, and it really seemed like a step forward.

My initial thought was “wow, Valorant really is going all-in on the CS:GO clone meme.” It’s almost a spitting image to the HUD we’ve become familiar with over the last decade in Counter-Strike — framing the scene and keeping all the information in the periphery.

But the more I watched First Strike, the more I felt like the HUD wasn’t there to inform me. It was blocking the stream, and ultimately ruining the experience. I found myself more fed up with its existence, craving the old (yet simple!) one that’s already built into the game.

New Valorant in-game HUD for tournaments
Riot Games
The new Valorant HUD looks so good, but lacks functionality…

How could the new HUD, which looks better, and should function better, be so much worse? Let’s break down the major gripes.

First of all, it’s lacking critical information. How many HP does a player have? How close are they to their Ultimate? Unless they pull up that player’s POV, it’s impossible to tell at a glance.

The other major one is the delay. The second-long delay between something happening and it showing up on the HUD makes clutch situations awfully confusing to track.

Behind closed doors, tournament organizers have been scrambling to deal with the problems, leading to botched overlays, and some outright disabling it when things have gone awry. The Japanese stream still uses the old overlay, while Western events are still pushing the square into the circular hole.

Valorant new HUD glitching out
Twitch: FortressMelb
While a solid starting point, the First Strike HUD still has its teething problems.

Although I loathe to base any analysis on what Twitch chat has to say, there were plenty of viewers asking why the HUD is broken. This then spills out onto Twitter, with everyone and their dog providing suggestions for a fix — some of which are incredibly valid.

The fact that there’s no health counter means it’s impossible to judge if a player is ‘one-shot’ unless viewing their POV. One HP can make all the difference, so this should be an easy addition.

Then we arrive at the issue of tracking a player’s Ultimate status. Moving the Ultimate logo outside of the player box and surrounding it by a circle that gradually fills would be a simple solution.

There are countless more issues, but I’m not a software developer and I don’t know the limitations. What I do know is that right now, I prefer the old HUD.

Aside from the issues, there is one thing Riot got right ⁠— and that’s the new HUD as a concept. This new display has the potential to really shape the Valorant viewing experience as we move towards Valorant Champions Tour.

ESL spectator HUD for Valorant
ESL
CS:GO’s custom spectator HUDs are the ideal, but Valorant first iteration has missed the mark.

In reality, however, this HUD came too early. It’s a change that could have waited until next year’s Valorant Champions Tour. Of course, commercially speaking, the new HUD provides Riot with a neat way of incorporating partners into the broadcast.

And while I’m happy it’s here ⁠— despite all of its flaws ⁠— debuting a proper HUD during next year’s Champions Tour (with all of the creases ironed out), would have given more spectator impact.

After all, it was a surprise. Its absence wouldn’t have been noticed anyway. Now, it feels like First Strike was just a beta test for Champions Tour — and maybe it should be.

100 Thieves win Valorant First Strike NA: final placements, recap

Published: 7/Dec/2020 1:08 Updated: 7/Dec/2020 1:09

by Andrew Amos
Valorant First Strike NA Hub Live Featured
Riot Games / Dexerto

100 Thieves are your North America Valorant First Strike champions, having taken down TSM in the grand final 3-1. They’ve walked away $40,000, and a new found respect at the top of the power rankings.

Valorant First Strike NA: Final Placements

Below is the prize money distribution for First Strike NA. $100,000 was split between the top eight teams, and while the top four was expected, 100 Thieves weren’t the favorites to take the lion’s share.

  Team Players
1st 100 Thieves $40,000
2nd TSM $20,000
3rd-4th Sentinels $10,000
Envy
5th-8th T1 $5,000
FaZe Clan
Renegades
Immortals

Valorant First Strike NA: Results

Day 1 — Thursday, December 3

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Quarter-finals Envy 2-0 Immortals 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM
Renegades 0-2 TSM 3PM 6PM 11PM 12AM

Envy & TSM stride into semis

Victor ‘Food’ Wong’s Reyna and Jake ‘kaboose’ McDonald’s Raze proved too hot to handle for Immortals on their surprise pick of Icebox. Ascent was a tighter affair, but Envy secured the series 13-5 (Icebox), 13-11 (Ascent).

TSM stormed through Renegades in convincing fashion. Both Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu and Taylor ‘Drone’ Johnson ran rampant as they booked their place in the semi-final with a 13-1 (Ascent), 13-5 (Bind) win.

Day 2 — Friday, December 4

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Quarter-finals Sentinels 2-0 FaZe 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM
100 Thieves 2-0 T1 3PM 6PM 11PM 12AM

Sentinels & 100 Thieves advance convincingly

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won’s Sentinels beat up on fellow former Overwatch pros Shane ‘RawkusFlaherty and Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty of FaZe Clan to breeze through the quarters 2-0.

To finish Day 2, 100 Thieves put on a show against T1 — who put up a fight, but weren’t able to overcome Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin and gang.

Day 3 — Saturday, December 5

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Semi-finals Envy 0-2 TSM 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM
Sentinels 1-2 100 Thieves 3PM 6PM 11PM 12AM

100 Thieves set to play TSM in final

TSM and 100 Thieves are your Valorant First Strike NA Grand Finalists after two intense semi-finals. TSM swept aside Envy in a convincing 2-0 to kick off the day.

100 Thieves, however, 2-1. The veterans pulled through, with numerous clutches from Steel and nitr0 giving them the edge.

Day 4 — Sunday, December 6

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Grand Final TSM 1-3 100 Thieves 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM

100 Thieves win first major title

The underdogs have reigned supreme. 100 Thieves have taken down TSM to win their first major Valorant title 3-1.

While Drone was popping off on the Phoenix for TSM, Hiko’s ice-cold veins in the clutch and Asuna’s explosive aggression was too much for TSM to handle.

Valorant First Strike NA: Teams & players

While Sentinels are the favored team heading into the event, the competition is high! Below are the teams taking part.

Team Players
Team Envy food, crashies, FNS, mummAy, kaboose
100 Thieves Hiko, nitr0, steel, Asuna, dicey
Sentinels ShahZaM, SicK, sinatraa, zombs, dapr
Renegades retrQ, CP2, Winsum, randyySavage, Berghy
TSM reltuC, hazed, Wardell, Subroza, drone
FaZe Clan corey, ZachaREEE, Marved, babybay, Rawkus
T1 brax, AZK, Skadoodle, DaZeD, Spyder
Immortals Genghsta, jcStani, Jmoh, neptune, ShoT_UP