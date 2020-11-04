 Valorant players already want Riot to remove "garbage" map Icebox - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant players already want Riot to remove “garbage” map Icebox

Published: 4/Nov/2020 15:10 Updated: 4/Nov/2020 17:05

by Lauren Bergin
Icebox-Opinions
Riot Games

With Patch 1.11 now finally released, Valorant players were looking forward to getting to grips with the new map, Icebox – but the reaction hasn’t been as Riot might have hoped.

Patch 1.11 has delivered a whole host of new features into Valorant. With Skye finally making her appearance on Future Earth, as well as Breach getting some game-changing buffs that were left out of the official patch notes, Valorant has become quite a different game.

One of the other main features of the new update, though, is Icebox. The new map is a former excavation site for a long lost kingdom that has fallen under a veil of ice and snow. Set in the arctic tundra, fans were excited to explore this very different looking map.

However, opinion on the map is very divided.

Riot Games
Icebox may look beautiful, but does it play beautifully too?

Icebox isn’t proving popular…

Valorant announcing that Icebox will be available during the global First Strike tournament after 30 November was met with a wave of backlash from players.

One of the most popular responses to this Tweet came from user SingularityCS, who called for the map to be removed from the game entirely due to the easy lines of sight making players feel like sitting ducks in a shooting arena.

This disappointment also translated across to the Valorant subreddit, where a poll by user jonweck showed that, while 1000 users simply voted ‘meh’ to the map, the opinion swung in the direction of dislike with ‘hate it’ currently beating out ‘love it’, comfortably.

Valorant Icebox map poll
Reddit: Valorant
The general feeling is more ‘meh’ than anything else, but the ‘love it’ vote is struggling.

Among the comments there are several calls for the map to be deleted entirely from the game, with most users echoing SingularityCS’ tweet.

Others compared it to a Call of Duty map, where any misstep means certain death at the hands of at least 5 different players.

Some fans really love Icebox

Despite the waves of criticism that the map has received, some fans have really enjoyed playing the map. Although the positive comments seem to be much fewer than their negative counterparts, the map appeals to different people for different reasons.

Maybe once fans see it in professional play they’ll be able to adapt their strategy to fit this very different style of map. Until then, however, we’ll just have to try out the map for ourselves and see what we make of it.

Who is SallyIsADog? The incredible story of TikTok’s CoD sniping king

Published: 4/Nov/2020 17:29

by Alice Hearing
Sallyisadog Kevin Dollhopf Interview
Kevin Dollhopf

TikTok isn’t the obvious source for Call of Duty news, tips and tricks, but believe it or not, gamers can find the answers they’re looking for there, all thanks to Kevin “Sallyisadog” Dollhopf.

With more than 1.3 million followers and more than 40 million overall likes, Sallyisadog is a rising star on the platform, and, unsurprisingly, now a part of the platform’s huge creator fund. The TikToker spoke to Dexerto about this rapid growth and his journey to becoming a full-time influencer.

How did Sallyisadog become popular?

Kevin first created his account in April as a result of lockdown in the US when the global health crisis first hit. He says, “If this all hadn’t happened, I don’t know where things would be.” He figured that if everyone was staying indoors, he might as well put all his efforts into his creative outlet online.

His TikTok blew up in just a matter of a few months: “There was one big video right at the start. There is like some weird Easter egg thing in the game. So I made a play about it,” he said. “I went to bed with twenty-five hundred followers and woke up with twenty-five thousand…I pleased the algorithm overlords.”

Kevin "sallyisadog" Dollhopf with Sally the dog
Kevin Dollhopf
Kevin’s dog Sally thinks that she is human

But it’s not just TikTok’s notoriously spot-on algorithm. Kevin attributes his success to his editing technique. When it comes to gaming content, it should naturally fall to YouTube or Twitch, because “half of the challenge is fitting gaming content on a vertical screen” and very few creators were doing that. In fact, according to Kevin, the only trendsetters in this niche on TikTok were Pineaqples and Buhberger, who are now his friends.

But size and spec weren’t the only things setting Kevin apart from his peers. “My entire mindset is that when I’m putting a video out there, it is competing with the totality of the Internet for attention.” When it comes down to the editing, a one-second difference can mean a brutal fall in engagement, and “any dead space, any dead time is a chance that someone can scroll away and go somewhere else.”

How has TikTok changed his life?

Sallyisadog has just made TikTok his full-time gig, having previously worked as a government policy advisor in Washington. Like other influencers before him, TikTok began as a side-hustle, but when the numbers grew, he reconsidered his options. He ditched the government job after five years, crunched the numbers, and dedicated his entire life to the app. “I was like, I could go sell my soul and lobby for a multinational corporation. Or I could do this. So it was a no brainer for me.”

Since making it big, Kevin gets noticed, and not just that one time he was recognized in Best Buy. He even had a spat with YouTube personality David Dobrik. He insulted Kevin’s in-game skin, with a mustache and glasses to replicate how he looks in real life, during a live stream, and said “damn, that guy’s character looks like he belongs behind the computer of this game. He does not look like he should be out here.”

@sallyisadog@daviddobrik I DEMAND an apology. ##cod ##gaming ##sallyisadog ##codmw ##warzone♬ original sound – lastmanstanley

Kevin snapped back with a video that garnered more than 3.5 million views, saying “David I’m not sure if you meant it personally or not but I would really appreciate an apology.” David even replied saying “I’m sorry it was the heat of the moment in battle, won’t happen again!!” And the attention from the globally famous internet star paid off – that week, the largest percentage of views on Kevin’s Twitch channel came from David Dobrik’s. He was also made a Twitch partner in September.

Is Sally actually a dog?

Yes! Kevin is the real name of the man behind the screen and Sally is the name of his actual dog. Kevin lives in Washington with his wife, and Sally the dog, who, according to Kevin, needs to be reminded of that fact: “she is a very spirited pooch and thinks that she is a person. So I constantly had to remind her that ‘Sally, you’re a dog,’ and I was like – that seems like a good name.”

@sallyisadognot sorry about the choke part ##sallyisadog ##callofduty ##gaming ##callofdutymodernwarfare♬ original sound – Sally is a dog

But now, due to his rise in followers, Kevin has virtually adopted the name, Sally. “It’s been weird because whenever I’m playing or if someone’s just talking to me online. They say, Sally…They’re calling me my dog’s name.” For the most part, Kevin’s followers DO know that Sally, indeed, is a dog.

TikTok could be the future for gaming content

Kevin says that the app makes it much easier to build a brand and to become mainstream when you’re growing from nothing and in this way he hopes to get on the same level as other massive names in the gaming industry.

To him, TikTok is the place to be: “YouTube videos are around ten minutes, but really it’s one minute of the YouTube video that’s really the meat. You kind of draw it out to get people to watch the whole thing. TikTok is that minute.”

Whether it’s for the slick gaming content, the feuds with internet superstars, or for occasional glimpses of an adorable pup, Sallyisadog is worth watching.