Logo
Valorant

Valorant Christmas Icebox map leaked & Snowball mode explained

Published: 8/Dec/2020 14:41 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 14:56

by David Purcell
Riot Games

Share

Riot Games are preparing for the release of a brand new Christmas themed Icebox map for its Winter update, and not just that – but a Snowball mode as well. 

The latest batch of leaks surfaced just after the arrival of Patch 1.14, which has made a whole host of changes in its own right.

However, if you’re more interested in what’s coming up in the first-person shooter, look no further.

Icebox B Site
Riot Games
Icebox will soon look very different in-game.

Valorant Christmas update: Icebox map changes & Snowball mode

On December 8, prominent leak account ValorLeaks revealed a particularly interesting post for its followers. Said tweet included photographs of the never-before-seen Christmas version of the Icebox map, which has changed the way many features now appear in-game.

As you can see, presents will be replacing all of the freight crates which dominate the Icebox landscape, and there’s some festive lights and decorations too!

In the official patch notes, Valorant devs confirmed: “Ready to have a Snowball Fight with your friends (and likely your foes)? The limited mode goes live on December 15 and will last for two weeks, on December 29. Play a match of Snowball Fight and you’ll also nab a themed Gun Buddy, delivered at a later date.”

If you’re wondering how the new Snowball Mode will work in Valorant, a number of details have already leaked ahead of schedule.

The patch notes clarify that that Snowball Mode will follow this pattern:

  • 5v5: Team Deathmatch
    • The first team to 50 kills wins
    • Respawns are enabled, so get back in there
  • The snowball launcher is your weapon of choice
    • Killjoy has rigged a custom version of Brimstone’s molotov launcher
    • Projectile based snowballs have travel time and an arc (make sure to lead that shot!)
    • Infinite snowballs—don’t stop shooting!
  • The gift that keeps on giving: Power ups!
    • Gifts spawn around the map, sometimes a portal appears and gifts come pouring out
    • Each gift contains a power up when opened (shoot to open)
    • You can only have one of each power up at a time, so make sure to share with your teammates
    • If you die, you drop your power ups and someone else can snag them
  • Gift types
    • Rapid Fire: fire even faster
    • Growball: grows over time while traveling in the air
    • Ricochet: for all those snowball trick shots off the ground and walls
    • Skates: skate around quickly and in style. Jump higher!
  • Maps
    • Week 1: Check out the festivities on the newly updated holiday version of Icebox (Snowball Fight only!)
    • Week 2: Snowball Fight can be played on all current maps
  • Progression
    • Get 750 XP for each game completed, and 150 bonus XP for a win
    • Snowball mode does not progress missions

So get ready for a snowball fight to remember! It’s cool to see how Valorant has added a festive twist to an already iconic winter map, so get ready to dive in soon!

Valorant

Valorant Patch Notes 1.14: Snowball Mode, Icebox Changes

Published: 8/Dec/2020 14:25 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 14:48

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant 1.14 Patch notes
Riot Games

Share

Valorant Patch 1.14 is finally here, but despite there being quite the delay there aren’t really any major updates to the game’s agents. Instead, the focus is mainly on Icebox and the release of the new Christmas map. 

After Valorant’s devs decided to take a hiatus from patches after the release of Patch 1.11, players have been desperate to see some new changes implemented into the popular FPS.

This, however, may not have been the changes that players were hoping for. While there are some fixes to the newest and most controversial map, Icebox, there’s very little changes to the game’s agents or weapons.

Instead, there’s the announcement for the new Christmas mode, dubbed ‘Snowball Mode’ which is coming soon.

Valorant Patch 1.14: Full patch notes

AGENT UPDATES

sage-banner.png

SAGE

Barrier Orb

  • Barrier Orb can’t be placed during Buy Phase
  • Once fortified, Barrier no longer loses health over time—Barrier only starts to deteriorate a few seconds before it expires
  • Overall, we’ve been happy with how the fortified barrier has been playing but wanted to make some changes to prevent the mitigation of the fortifying counterplay, while rewarding Sage players that successfully fortify their walls.

MAP UPDATES

icebox-banner.jpg

ICEBOX

The changes to Icebox in this update are centered around simplifying the A Site and reducing the height of some of the most vertical areas on the map.

Icebox_1.gif

  • Reduced the height of the A Belt area and connected it via a ramp to the platform below
    • This puts the upper A Belt area more in line with the rest of the verticality in the site
    • Acquiring targets up top also requires less vertical movement of the crosshair

Icebox_2.gif

  • Added a see-through gate here that can’t be passed from the ground level
    • Pathing should hopefully be more predictable from attackers approaching the site and defenders retaking the site

Icebox_3.gifIcebox_4.gif

  • Sloped the wall (first image) and replaced the double stack of Radianite crates in the site with a smaller object (second image)
    • This should allow attackers to approach the site more safely, and a quicker retake of the site for defenders

Icebox_5.gif

  • Reduced the height of the yellow container.
    • This allows the top of the container to be fully cleared from several angles as well as reduces the amount of crosshair displacement required when aiming at targets on top of the container

MODE UPDATES

Ready to have a Snowball Fight with your friends (and likely your foes)? The limited mode goes live on Dec.15 and will last for two weeks, on Dec. 29. Play a match of Snowball Fight and you’ll also nab a themed Gun Buddy, delivered at a later date.

  • 5v5: Team Deathmatch
    • The first team to 50 kills wins
    • Respawns are enabled, so get back in there
  • The snowball launcher is your weapon of choice
    • Killjoy has rigged a custom version of Brimstone’s molotov launcher
    • Projectile based snowballs have travel time and an arc (make sure to lead that shot!)
    • Infinite snowballs—don’t stop shooting!
  • The gift that keeps on giving: Power ups!
    • Gifts spawn around the map, sometimes a portal appears and gifts come pouring out
    • Each gift contains a power up when opened (shoot to open)
    • You can only have one of each power up at a time, so make sure to share with your teammates
    • If you die, you drop your power ups and someone else can snag them
  • Gift types
    • Rapid Fire: fire even faster
    • Growball: grows over time while traveling in the air
    • Ricochet: for all those snowball trick shots off the ground and walls
    • Skates: skate around quickly and in style. Jump higher!
  • Maps
    • Week 1: Check out the festivities on the newly updated holiday version of Icebox (Snowball Fight only!)
    • Week 2: Snowball Fight can be played on all current maps
  • Progression
    • Get 750 XP for each game completed, and 150 bonus XP for a win
    • Snowball mode does not progress missions

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

  • Act Rank Badge display has been re-enabled on in-game player cards.
    • Performance issues, such as hitches, have been fixed along with on death performance optimizations
  • Career page: Match History and Act Ranks have been split out into their own specific sections.
    • You can still view both your friends Match History and Act Rank progress

STORE UPDATES

  • Check out our newest feature with the introduction of the Night.Market
    • Each player will get 6 chances to receive a random Select, Deluxe, or Premium weapon skin at a discount
    • Opens December 10th

SOCIAL UPDATES

  • Requirements to unlock Competitive play have been changed from Play 20 Unrated matches >>> Win 10 Unrated matches
    • We hope this will lessen the amount of AFKs and INTing we see in Unrated games caused by smurfs just trying to unlock Competitive mode.
  • A text field has been added to VALORANT in-game reports so players can provide more information and the reason for their report, if they choose to.
  • Players can now add friends via the in-game escape menu.
    • Go forth adding teammates and opposing players to your friends list for future games if you enjoyed playing with/against them!
  • Changes to the social panel sorting logic when in parties so you are always sorted at the top of your own group

GAME SYSTEMS UPDATES

  • Manual Game State Recovery
    • In cases where tournament organizers need to roll back or replay from a given round, they can now remake any tournament match from that point with our manual recovery tool.
  • Cinematic Cameras
    • We have added cinematic camera locations across all maps for observers to use.
    • Observers can press Shift + player number to jump to the best cinematic camera to capture the action.
    • Observers can immediately leave a Cinematic Camera to move to Free camera
    • We have a lot more ideas for additional functionality, so stay tuned for that in the future.
  • Projectile Follow
    • Observers can now follow a projectile fired by a player character (Default keybind is F).
    • Observer camera will remain at the destination of the projectile and will transition to a free camera from this point.
  • Minimal Broadcast HUD
    • Observer perspectives that are meant to be used for broadcasting can turn on Minimal Broadcast HUD from the custom game lobby to retain as clean of a HUD experience as possible for custom overlays
  • Observer Follower
    • Observers can now lock their view to match another observer (Be the passenger instead of the driver)
    • Default keybinds for following previous / next observer: ‘[‘ and ‘]’
  • Observers can use player numbers on the minimap to jump directly to a specific player

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s turret could be placed underneath the ground in some maps
  • Fixed an issue where Omen could teleport past the Buy phase barrier
  • Fixed a bug where pressing a push-to-talk key while typing in chat would trigger voice chat
  • Fixed a bug where queue restrictions would keep resetting for some players

 