Valorant Christmas Icebox map leaked & Snowball mode explained

Riot Games are preparing for the release of a brand new Christmas themed Icebox map for its Winter update, and not just that – but a Snowball mode as well.
The latest batch of leaks surfaced just after the arrival of Patch 1.14, which has made a whole host of changes in its own right.
However, if you’re more interested in what’s coming up in the first-person shooter, look no further.
Valorant Christmas update: Icebox map changes & Snowball mode
On December 8, prominent leak account ValorLeaks revealed a particularly interesting post for its followers. Said tweet included photographs of the never-before-seen Christmas version of the Icebox map, which has changed the way many features now appear in-game.
As you can see, presents will be replacing all of the freight crates which dominate the Icebox landscape, and there’s some festive lights and decorations too!
Snowball Mode & Christmas Map #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/83WgYjCadR
— Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) December 8, 2020
In the official patch notes, Valorant devs confirmed: “Ready to have a Snowball Fight with your friends (and likely your foes)? The limited mode goes live on December 15 and will last for two weeks, on December 29. Play a match of Snowball Fight and you’ll also nab a themed Gun Buddy, delivered at a later date.”
If you’re wondering how the new Snowball Mode will work in Valorant, a number of details have already leaked ahead of schedule.
The patch notes clarify that that Snowball Mode will follow this pattern:
- 5v5: Team Deathmatch
- The first team to 50 kills wins
- Respawns are enabled, so get back in there
- The snowball launcher is your weapon of choice
- Killjoy has rigged a custom version of Brimstone’s molotov launcher
- Projectile based snowballs have travel time and an arc (make sure to lead that shot!)
- Infinite snowballs—don’t stop shooting!
- The gift that keeps on giving: Power ups!
- Gifts spawn around the map, sometimes a portal appears and gifts come pouring out
- Each gift contains a power up when opened (shoot to open)
- You can only have one of each power up at a time, so make sure to share with your teammates
- If you die, you drop your power ups and someone else can snag them
- Gift types
- Rapid Fire: fire even faster
- Growball: grows over time while traveling in the air
- Ricochet: for all those snowball trick shots off the ground and walls
- Skates: skate around quickly and in style. Jump higher!
- Maps
- Week 1: Check out the festivities on the newly updated holiday version of Icebox (Snowball Fight only!)
- Week 2: Snowball Fight can be played on all current maps
- Progression
- Get 750 XP for each game completed, and 150 bonus XP for a win
- Snowball mode does not progress missions
So get ready for a snowball fight to remember! It’s cool to see how Valorant has added a festive twist to an already iconic winter map, so get ready to dive in soon!