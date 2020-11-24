Riot announce Valorant Champions Tour circuit for 2021 - Dexerto

Valorant fans have been hoping for some form of League of Legends style world championship for Riot Games’ new FPS, and it’s coming in 2021 in the form of the Valorant Champions Tour.
While Valorant may still be in its infancy, the game’s esports scene has attracted a lot of attention. With First Strike tournaments taking place in almost all regions and the Global Finals just about ready to go, it’s about time that Riot Games announced a competition similar to that of LoL’s World Championships.
Well, Riot have heard the community’s calls and have created the Valorant Champions Tour, launching in 2021. A year-long circuit that will culminate in the Champions Tour, where one team will be crowned the best of the best.
So, how will this event work? Who are involved? And, most importantly, when is it?
Valorant Champions Tour: Format
The Champions Tour will run in a similar format to the League of Legends esports scene, using a tried and tested format that has worked for Riot Games before.
Teams from all across the globe will participate in their local Challengers tournament, which will act as a qualifier for the respective Masters tournament. From here, the top teams from each region will battle it out to qualify for the final Champions tournament — akin to LoL’s Worlds event.
Easy right? Well, maybe not. The tournament setup could be a little confusing for players and fans new to Riot Games’ esports scene, so we’ve got a guide outlining everything you need to know right here.
When does the Champions Tour start?
The Champions Tour will run throughout the entirety of 2021, with contingency measures in place to ensure that tournaments will go ahead as planned. The qualifying parts of the circuit — Challengers, and Masters — have been scheduled to alternate each month, with slight spaces in between to ensure that players don’t burn out.
The Valorant Champions Tour is divided into three tiers: Challengers, Masters, and Champions.
Valorant Champions Tour regions
Before we can dive into what each tier of the new Valorant Champions Tour means, we need to break down who’s participating. There are seven regions looped into the Valorant Champions Tour ecosystem.
North America (includes Oceania)
Europe, Middle East, and Africa (includes CIS, Turkey, and MENA)
Brazil
Latin America
Japan
South-East Asia
Korea
It’s a similar spread compared to Riot’s handling of League of Legends. Bigger regions, like North America and Europe, will have more slots at the bigger international events.
Smaller regions, like Oceania and CIS, don’t have a direct path to qualification through their domestic events. They will instead have to make it through specified events in North America (OCE) and Europe (CIS), on top of making it through their home region.
What is Valorant Challengers?
Valorant Challengers is the domestic level of Valorant competition. Each region — regardless of size — will have a Challengers event.
Each Challenger event takes place over six weeks with three open qualifiers. It’s similar to the First Strike format: play through Opens, make it to Closed Qualifiers, and if you perform well enough, you make the Challengers Final.
Eight teams will qualify for the Challengers Final. This is the path towards the international Masters-level events. The top teams from each region will earn themselves a spot at the next Masters event:
North America (and OCE): Top 3 teams
Europe (and CIS, Turkey, and MENAI): Top 4 teams
Brazil: Top 2 teams
Korea: Top 2 teams
Japan: Top 2 teams
South-East Asia: Top 2 teams
Latin America: Winner of Valorant Challengers
There will be three Valorant Challengers events throughout the year (February, May and August), each running into their respective Valorant Masters event.
What is Valorant Masters?
Valorant Masters is the first stage of international play in Valorant. The best teams from each region will qualify for one of three Masters events, spaced out across the year. The teams will be decided by their placements in Valorant Challengers.
Teams will earn points based on their performance at Masters-level events. These points will be put towards qualifying for the end-of-year Valorant Champions event — the World Championship.
Due to the current global situation, Masters events may remain at a domestic level for now, and emulate the format from Valorant Challengers. However, making it to Masters and performing well will still be the key to making the big Valorant Champions event.
What is Valorant Champions?
Valorant Champions is the biggest event on the calendar. It’s essentially the Valorant World Championship. After a year of competition, the top 16 teams around the world will duke it out for the biggest prize in the circuit. It’s set to be a “massive” two-week long event.
There will be 12 direct invites into the Valorant Champions event, based on Masters performances. However, this isn’t the end of the line.
Four more slots will be up for grabs in regional last chance qualifiers. These last chance qualifiers will be split across: North America, Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific. Here’s the regional breakdown.
North America (and OCE): 4 slots
Europe (and CIS, Turkey, and MENAI): 4 slots
Brazil: At least 2 slots
Latin America: At least 1 slot
Japan: At least 1 slot
South-East Asia: At least 2 slots
Korea: At least 1 slot
Masters 3 Winner: Direct invite
Putting it simply, the Valorant Champions Tour gives teams of all levels a chance to go from grassroots to glory. From small local Challengers events, all the way through to the Champions Final, there’s a clear path to the top no matter if you are a big organization or a small pub-stomping team. Of course, you still have to meet that Immortal 1 minimum threshold!