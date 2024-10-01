Twitch vows to prevent Kick streamers from crashing TwitchCon again

TwitchCon San Diego was a hotbed for chaotic moments as several streamers complained of being harassed and even physically harmed by Kick creators at the event.

For instance, Twitch stars nmplol and Wake Wilder found themselves getting kissed and licked by a Kick streamer during an impromptu meet and greet — something viewers labeled as live-streamed “sexual assault.”

That same Kick streamer went on to make suggestive remarks toward xQc, who literally ran away from them as they continued to follow him outside the venue.

A different Kick streamer pushed another broadcaster into a moving train during an argument, while yet another Kick creator got into a fistfight with Twitch streamer Erobb after publicly accusing him of cheating on his long-term partner.

These events left broadcasters outraged, demanding answers from Twitch. Nmplol claimed he never received any communication from the platform, despite his alleged assault being streamed for tens of thousands of viewers to see in real-time.

We reached out to Twitch for comment on this situation, and they told us they’re working to prevent incidents like this from happening at future events.

“We want TwitchCon to be a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone – that is always our goal, and something we’re committed to delivering for our community,” the company said in an exclusive statement to Dexerto.

“We’re actively investigating concerns raised by attendees and are doing everything we can to prevent these sorts of incidents in the future.

At every TwitchCon, we have a dedicated safety team stationed on the ground, and we work closely with local law enforcement throughout. We continue to invest in event security, recognizing that the safety of TwitchCon attendees is and should be our highest priority.”

We also reached out to Kick for comment on the situation, who referred us to tweets penned by the platform’s co-founder and CEO, Eddie Craven.

“Twitchcon is an incredible event that brings together creators from all platforms, and we’re grateful to Twitch for giving our community the chance to participate,” he wrote.

“However, the actions of a few individuals don’t reflect the broader platform, and multiple accounts have been suspended for violating our IRL streaming policies.

We’re continuously working on reviewing policy and doing better, especially when it comes to such great events like Twitchcon, DH & others.”

Kick also reminded us they have established community guidelines for IRL streams and work closely with industry events, such as Dreamhack, for safety and respect.

It’s worth noting that the streamer who harassed nmplol and xQc has been banned from Kick due to their behavior, and expressed in a tweet that “My actions, right or wrong, do not represent Kick. If I did the same stuff on any platform, I would be labeled as just a ‘streamer.’”

