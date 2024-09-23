Erobb fistfights Kick streamer for accusing him of cheating on girlfriend

Twitch star Erobb got into a fistfight with Kick streamer DariusIRL after the latter accused him of cheating on his girlfriend in an explosive turn of events during the weekend of TwitchCon San Diego.

On August 20, a Twitter/X account compiling messages from Erobb’s Twitch chat showed that the streamer was “dealing with some bad personal issues” and going to “be taking a lot of time off.”

Nearly a month later, Erobb went live and appeared to admit that he was parting ways with his long-term partner and fellow Twitch streamer, Brittany. He didn’t elaborate on their supposed separation, explaining that he preferred to keep the details of his private life offline.

TwitchCon San Diego took place over the weekend of September 20 – 22, during which Kick streamer DariusIRL accused Erobb of cheating on Brittany with his roommate.

“Want to know something crazy? My roommate caused the divorce between him and his wife,” Darius said during a live stream. “Apparently they were kissing at a recent event. His wife was there, it was a whole thing. It was pretty bad. Erobb, honestly, he’s a cheater.”

The two later got into a confrontation, during which Darius called Erobb a “sex pest” and accused him of “going to strip clubs” while he had a partner and child.

“You’re literally delusional,” Erobb shot back. “You think you’re so f**king tough, bruh. …you’re a loser. Your life will never be anything.”

The argument continued to escalate until Erobb began swinging punches at Darius, sending the two crashing into the ground. Their friends managed to pull them apart, and Erobb eventually walked away from the scene.

Afterward, Darius addressed the situation on X, where he claimed he would not be pressing charges against the streamer.

“I f*cked up being drunk and leaking sh*t,” he wrote. “I understand why bro’s mad. …I don’t mean to kick people while they are down, despite my actions and given the time to reflect.”

However, Darius ended up deleting this tweet, posting another comment about the fight hours later.

“Thought about it a bit more and realized there is way more to this than I thought,” he explained. “Going to talk to a few more people and see what I want to do, but assaulting someone is never okay, especially around the presence of women.”

Erobb spoke out on the situation in a series of messages in his Twitch chat, where he claimed he “would be better going forward.”

“I just snapped bro, I’m usually really good at handling my anger but I just snapped,” he said. “I’m so embarrassed. I gave this loser exactly what he wants. That is not who I am at all.”

Twitch: erobb221

Thus far, Brittany has yet to open up on the situation publicly, leaving viewers divided across social media as to who was in the wrong.