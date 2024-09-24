Banned Kick streamer who terrorized TwitchCon responds to backlash

A Kick streamer who harassed several broadcasters at TwitchCon has responded to the outrage against them, defending Kick and revealing that they’ve been banned from the platform.

Kick streamer DBR666 caused chaos at TwitchCon San Diego after kissing and licking Twitch broadcasters Nmplol and Wake Wilder during a broadcast on the convention floor.

They also made several suggestive remarks toward streaming star xQc and followed the influencer as he fled from them, calling them a “weirdo” as he ran away from the uncomfortable interaction.

Although DBR was trespassed from TwitchCon and escorted out of the venue, their actions incited a wave of backlash against both themselves and other Kick streamers who also incited negative behavior at the event.

On September 23, DBR addressed the situation in a series of tweets, revealing that they have been banned from Kick due to their actions.

“I am an individual,” they wrote in all caps. “My actions, right or wrong, do not represent Kick. If I did the same stuff on any platform, I would be labeled as just a ‘streamer.’

“I have been banned off Kick, and I would like to say that whenever I should return to social media, I will be better.”

DBR went on to say that there are “a lot of wholesome lovely streamers on Kick,” arguing that “everyone is waiting for someone on Kick to do anything bad in order to blame Kick.”

Kick, for its part, has put forth a similar statement, with CEO Eddie Craven saying “the actions of a few individuals do not reflect the broader platform.”

However, both DRB and Craven’s comments on the TwitchCon drama aren’t enough for some viewers. Although the offending streamers were banned, names like xQc are calling for “real repercussions” for broadcasters who engage in such behavior at live events.

DBR wasn’t the only Kick streamer who sparked outrage from netizens at TwitchCon. Another Kick streamer pushed a broadcaster into a moving train during an argument, while another got into a fistfight with Twitch star Erobb after publicly accusing him of cheating on his partner.

