Kick co-founder promises to “fight” against content moderation while stopping illegal activity

Kick co-founder Eddie Craven promised to “fight” against strict content moderation but made it clear that they still have to stop illegal activity.

Kick has been known for its lighter content moderation when compared to platforms like Twitch since its launch in late 2022, but the Stake-owned company has cracked down throughout 2024.

Back in June, Kick launched two new categories for IRL and Chat Roulette style streams that help them keep an eye out for potentially problematic content.

During a recent stream, Craven and two others were talking about moderation on the platform when the co-founder promised to “always fight for the creator.”

“We will always be on the side of the creator,” Eddie said. “We always want to allow people to do as much as possible. Make as much content as possible. We don’t want to suppress content. We don’t want to introduce moderation at the cost of entertainment and the cost of people’s freedom to make content.

“I will give you my word we will fight as hard as possible to ensure that will always remain the case. But, at the same time, we will need to ensure illegal activity has to be dealt with.”

He went on to explain that their goal is to never have to moderate the platform as much as other sites do, like Twitch or YouTube.

“We want Kick to be successful, we want Kick to be known as a great platform. We just have to be careful for the brand. My promise to you is we’re not going to end up at the same levels as other platforms. That will never happen,” he vowed.

This comes just days after Twitch revealed new VTuber rules that required creators to cover up their avatars, sparking backlash in the process. Amid the controversy, Kick responded with new VTuber-friendly rules that welcome the creators to the platform.