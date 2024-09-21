Kick streamer pushes creator into moving train outside Twitchcon

Kick streamer Shoovy has filed a police report after a fellow streamer pushed him into a moving train outside of TwitchCon.

TwitchCon 2024 has brought thousands of streamers and fans to San Diego. While the convention is aimed at celebrating the platform and bringing streamer communities together, the latter has proved to come with its downsides over the years and it’s been no different this year.

Streamer Shoovy was live on Kick on September 20, when he got into an argument with a fellow Kick streamer while walking away from the venue. However, while Shoovy had his back facing away from him, the streamer Turbski1 pushed him into a moving train.

Shoovy turned around instantly, “What the f**k bro?” he said, “Get the f**k out of here,” Turbski1 responded as the two exchanged words again and then went their separate ways.

Following the event, the streamer who had been assaulted spoke with police stating that he wanted to press charges and ended up filing a police report.

“They were talking about a prior argument I had with one of his friends so that’s why they came.” Shoovy said to the officer, adding that it happened “a few weeks ago.”

“They were just pressing me, starting to push me, saying like ‘Why aren’t you so tough now?” They were just trying to start a fight. He snatched my phone, he started pushing me, took it into his hands,” he told the officer before the push.

Shoovy has since posted to his Twitter/X account further calling out Turbski1. “Goofy ass motherf**ker now they got your ass on attempted murder and I’m out here chilling. I learned not to get banned over you dumbf**ks i’m going to be laughing at why you locked up.”

The person who filmed the incident was Kick streamer DBR666, who has also been causing various issues of his own after harassing various creators at San Diego TwitchCon.

One of which was xQc, who was seen fleeing from him and calling him a “f**king weirdo” after he made inappropriate comments. DBR has also been accused of sexual assault after he allegedly inappropriately touched Twitch streamer Nmplol while live.