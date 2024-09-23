Streamers slam Kick creators for “harassing” people at TwitchCon

Content creators across the net are speaking out after several instances of Kick streamers “harassing” other influencers took place at TwitchCon San Diego.

TwitchCon brings together some of the platform’s most popular streamers for a weekend of meet-and-greets, challenges, panels, and more.

While it’s not uncommon for a little chaos to unfold at these events, TwitchCon San Diego 2024 saw number of negative incidents take place that specifically involved Kick streamers.

For instance, a Kick streamer came under fire after viewers claimed they sexually harassed Twitch stars nmplol and Wake Wilder for licking and kissing the duo during a meet and greet.

That same Kick streamer also made suggestive comments toward xQc, who called them a “weirdo” due to their behavior and fled the scene as they wouldn’t stop following him.

Another Kick streamer got into a fistfight with Twitch star Erobb after claiming that he’d supposedly cheated on his long-term partner during a live-streamed confrontation.

These moments piled up over the weekend, leaving content creators frustrated with Kick streamers and broadcasting policies at live events like TwitchCon.

Jeff Stegner, product manager at Elgato, suggested that IRL streaming should be limited or even outright banned at TwitchCon in light of the weekend’s events.

“If they banned IRL streams from TwitchCon I’d be 100% ok with it,” he wrote in a tweet. “Or limit it to Twitch ambassadors or something. The amount of bad actors who have come into TwitchCon live to be a menace to farm views is such a buzzkill from an otherwise awesome weekend.”

“I’m sorry, but Kick streamers doing weird things at TwitchCon is only making Kick look worse,” said Twitch partner Queen Ti.

OTK member and Twitch streamer Tectone had perhaps the most widely-discussed response out of the lot, lashing out at the situation during a broadcast on September 23.

“[They’re] harassing innocent people for no f*cking reason,” he said. “It’s a joke. The fact that Extra Emily had to run away from a Kick streamer because she felt unsafe is insane. Not once, but twice.”

“It’s insane,” he continued. “The only thought I’ve had in my head is, ‘Damn, I wish I was there when it happened.’ I mean, there’s people pushing people into moving trains. It was a f*cking clown fest.”

Tectone’s statement is true; a Kick streamer pushed another creator into a moving train outside of the TwitchCon venue during an argument that was broadcast live.

While Kick has, for its part, made strides to improve its moderation, these are just a few instances in a long list of shocking moments that have happened from streamers on the platform over the last year, leaving netizens wondering when – or if – the site will take drastic measures to curb such behavior.