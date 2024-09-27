Asmongold calls for Twitch to trespass Kick streamers who crashed TwitchCon

Asmongold has called for Twitch to make changes after Kick streamers infiltrated TwitchCon 2024 to harass some of the biggest names on the platform.

TwitchCon San Diego has ended, but various incidents that took place during the annual event are still viral topics across social media.

OTK member nmplol was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Kick streamer DBR666 after they licked and kissed the Twitch star. Internet star xQc had to flee from a “weirdo” following him throughout the event and demanded “real repercussions” for the offending streamers.

Now, Asmongold has made it clear that he wants a similar response as he called for the Amazon-owned platform to “trespass” the offending streamers from future events.

“They went to TwitchCon to start trouble. They were annoying people, touching people without consent… just in general being, I don’t know… Kick streamers,” he said. “I think it’s a big problem. I think that Twitch needs to send them a notice of trespass. If you do this again, we will press charges.

“I’m going to tell you, people will not want to go to events, especially content creators, if they think that they’re going to get sexually assaulted.”

(Topic starts at 0:43 in the video)

The group went on to talk about nmplol’s situation, and how he revealed that Twitch hasn’t reached out to him following the alleged sexual assault from a Kick streamer.

“If something like this happens, Twitch looks really bad if they let it happen. It’s super, super, super bad,” he said. “Women especially, if this happens… nobody would want to be around [the event].”

Not every incident during TwitchCon San Diego was caused by a Kick streamer, however. Twitch streamer Zenith was left disgusted after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by another creator.

She took to X to share her story, which quickly went viral on the platform.