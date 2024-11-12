Twitch streamer narrowly escapes stalker while visiting Tokyo

Twitch streamer MilkyPuff was broadcasting during a train ride in Tokyo on November 11 when her viewers noticed a man giving her sidelong glances, concerned that he was watching her.

At first, Milky wasn’t convinced — but when he started following her from train to train, she began to get worried.

“This is where I basically said to my chat, ‘Okay, I think he’s following me,'” she told Dexerto in an email. “‘If this is REALLY his stop, let’s wait here for him to leave the station, and then we will leave.’ But he didn’t leave the station. He started waiting on the platform like me.”

The stranger followed Milky into the next train, standing right behind her as she continued to stream. Viewers in her chat dubbed the man a “pervert,” giving the streamer advice and telling her what the man looked like, as she was afraid to make direct eye contact with him.

Twitch: milkypuff Milkypuff’s chat alerted the streamer of a man in a blue hat who was staring at her and following her from train to train during a November 11 broadcast.

“I got really freaked out because he wasn’t leaving the station like everyone else who got off the train. They[the chat] said things like, ‘He’s just standing there looking at you.’ And so then I asked the chat, ‘What does he look like?’ The chat said he had a blue hat.

I thought, ‘I need to get rid of this guy because I have to go home.’ If I go to the police, there’s a huge chance they won’t believe me, won’t do anything, or the guy can play it off like, ‘She looked lost, I was just trying to go home, she’s being crazy, etc.'”

That’s when Milky came up with an idea. She decided to trick the guy into believing she would be taking the next train — but at the very last second, she dipped out, successfully making her escape and sending him packing on that train.

Twitch: milkypuff Milkypuff documented the stalking incident during her stream, using her experience to warn other women.

“I thought I could get rid of him by boarding the next train (which was the same train we were on, just going backwards on the train line) and get off at the last second,” she explained.

“After the train came, I boarded it and stood next to the doors. He boarded shortly after as the conductor announced the doors would be closing soon. I was super panicked when I realized he truly was following me, but waited until I could actually hear the doors physically closing before I slid through them and right back onto the train platform.

“As the train departed, I finally looked him in the eyes instead of through reflections and waved him goodbye. It was really scary, because his eyes were locked on me and his head turned as the train left.”

Thankfully, Milky was able to get away from the strange man unharmed and unfollowed, thanks in part to her concerned viewers in the chat. Now, she’s using her experience to give others advice if they find themselves in similar situations.

“The only advice I can really give is to stay in areas where there are people around if you feel unsafe, and take a taxi home if you’re ever in a predicament where you notice someone following you, especially in Tokyo,” she told us.

Milky is just one of many female streamers who have been victims of stalking and harassment. We’ve covered a slew of similar incidents here on Dexerto, such as the time Twitch star Amouranth’s stalker flew to her house all the way from Estonia and tried to break into her home.

Several other high-profile female broadcasters have spoken out against such behavior, with names like SweetAnita, BrookeAB, and even LilyPichu calling on social media platforms and law enforcement to take action.