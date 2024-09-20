xQc flees from “weirdo” Kick streamer following him at TwitchCon

Streaming star xQc found himself fleeing from a Kick broadcaster who chased him and shouted inappropriate remarks toward him at TwitchCon San Diego.

TwitchCon San Diego is underway, already providing unforgettable moments like the platform donating $100K to Maya Higa’s Alveus animal sanctuary and more.

However, one streamer has caused chaos at the convention by harassing other content creators — and famous influencer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was one of their victims.

As captured during their broadcast, Kick streamer ‘DBR666’ found xQc outside the venue posing for photos with fans. They began making inappropriate comments about Lengyel, drawing audible gasps from the crowd around them.

Article continues after ad

DBR got on their knees in front of xQc, who quickly walked away, calling the disruptive streamer a “f*cking weirdo.”

That didn’t seem to deter DBR, who continued to follow Lengyel as he attempted to shake off the broadcaster while they shouted, “I want clout! Give me clout!”

Article continues after ad

Fans online were quick to denounce DBR’s behavior — but this isn’t the only time they’ve made other big-name streamers seriously uncomfortable at TwitchCon.

Article continues after ad

That same day, viewers claimed DBR allegedly sexually assaulted Twitch stars Nmplol and Wake Wilder after he kissed and licked the pair of streamers during their meet-and-greet on the convention floor.

“Holy f*ck that was weird,” Nmp said of the interaction on Twitter/X. “Don’t ever do sh*t like that, please. Talk to somebody or just stay inside if you can’t behave.”

DBR was later trespassed and escorted out of the venue by security — something they protested against as they were shepherded away from the convention.

Article continues after ad

DBR’s Kick channel is still up and running at the time of writing, so they haven’t been banned for their behavior at the event.

The green platform recently introduced changes to prevent users from “maliciously” abusing their verification status, as well as other adjustments to better moderate content on its platform.