Mark Cuban invades Pokimane stream to put an old rumor to rest

Mark Cuban has crashed a Pokimane stream to confirm he never placed a charity bid on a gaming session with her.

In one of the strangest crossovers we’ve seen in streaming, Mark Cuban has shown up to a Pokimane stream. Partnering up with fellow content creator Valkyrae, Pokimane has hosted a chat with Senator Bernie Sanders on Twitch.

Prior to Sanders joining, the stream was graced with appearances from VTuber Sykkuno, Mark Hamil, and of course, Mark Cuban. During the conversation, the investor and Dallas Mavericks owner made a point to clear up a lingering question.

During CDawgVA’s annual charity auction, a gaming session with Pokimane drew some insanely large bids including a $200,000 offer made by someone using the name Mark Cuban. On the Sanders stream, Cuban himself confirmed that he was not the one who placed the bid.

“That was not me,” Cuban said emphatically before softening the blow. “I would have paid any amount of money. You know it wasn’t me because it (the bid) wasn’t high enough.”

Cuban has an estimated net worth of $5.7 billion so the flex was not an exaggeration. “I’ll never understand paying any kind of money to play a videogame with someone,” one viewer said about the amounts being bid during the charity auction. Users on X also joked that Cuban was a “secret tier 3 sub” of Pokimane’s.

Of course, following CDawgVA’s charity stream, it was discovered that many of the more absurd bids for game time with Pokimane were fake. Some were made using stolen credit cards attempting to donate sums as high as $500,000.

It’s almost certain that the Mark Cuban bid was one of these given the winning bid for Pokimane was determined to be $30,700. This was donated by VTuber and Twitch streamer Claudia Moneta who spent a total of $68,200 at the event. Perhaps the real Mark Cuban can bid at the next one.