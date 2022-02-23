Pokimane explains why she collabed with Jidion after Twitch hate raid drama

Pokimane explained the reason why she decided to go through with her surprising collaboration with Jidion despite the drama from his Twitch hate raid in January.

On February 3, Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and YouTuber Jidion shocked the internet by announcing a completely unexpected collaboration.

This news came as a shock to fans, as Jidion had notably orchestrated a hate raid against Pokimane in January by sending his fans to spam her Twitch chat.

The situation soon spiraled out of control, with both Anys and her fans receiving intense harassment from internet trolls.

It wasn’t long before Jidion issued a public apology to Pokimane and urged his fans to stop the madness, but the damage was done; Jidion had copped a permanent ban from Twitch and Anys’s social media profiles were rife with hateful and inappropriate comments.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokimane mercilessly slams Twitch troll and defends GTA streamer

However, it seems like Jidion’s public apology and message to his fanbase prompted Anys to reach out to him for a conversation, as told in a previous Twitch stream that she recently uploaded to YouTube.

Pokimane reveals why she joined Jidion for surprise collab

“He really had no benefit going out of his way to tell them to stop bothering me,” she explained. “So when I saw that he did that, and those people did remove their comments and stuff, I reached out to him on Twitter.”

Anys claimed that their ensuing conversation via Discord was “actually really nice,” and included more “profuse” apologies from Jidion before the idea of a collab came up.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokimane urges Twitch fans to stop voting for her at streamer award shows

“We kind of just got to a point where we understood things from each other’s perspectives,” she added. “He apologized profusely about the things that happened.”

Despite all the drama, Pokimane said that Jidion was a blast to hang out with, and both parties mentioned that they’d be down for collabing again sometime in the future. For now, Poki is busy giving away a Tesla in celebration of re-signing with Twitch.