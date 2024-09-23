LoL pro Bwipo claims he’s “calmer” after viral outburst led to mental health checkup

LoL pro player Bwipo said on stream that he is “calmer” now following his appointment with a mental health professional after he had a viral outburst in which he flamed other pros.

The professional League of Legends space has been under much controversy thanks to pro player Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau. The FlyQuest top laner went on several rants about other professional players, claiming that several of them in the LEC were “paycheck stealers”. Bwipo has always been known for his harsh takes, but many felt this was out of hand.

Streamer and ex-pro player Caedrel immediately fired back at Bwipo, labeling his rants as “childish”. Since that time, the pro player has issued an apology to some of the affected parties, making a statement on Twitter.

Now Bwipo has explained the reasoning behind his actions, claiming that he’s “a lot calmer” after being reached out to by League analyst LS, and speaking with a mental health professional.

“LS reached out to me because he was concerned about my well-being based on the behavior and I got in contact with my mental health specialist.”

Bwipo explained that he had gotten a diagnosis from the specialist, which explained why there was “something going on” with him.

“Basically I got diagnosed with something, I don’t know how I would call it. But basically, there was something going on with me which is why you see me being a lot calmer right now.”

The pro player said that he plans to make a video on the topic to enlighten everyone about what happened, but also defended that he’s always been a controversial player and he doesn’t mind people hating him.

“I’ve always been a controversial player, and when it comes to gameplay I’m pretty thick skinned so I don’t mind people hating me for that,” Bwipo stated. “It sucks of course, of course, it’s nicer to hear that I’m the goat and I’m the best player and stuff like this, but I know that my gameplay has flaws right now, and I have to practice hard to make them better.”