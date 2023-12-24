Top 5 most controversial Twitch metas: Hot tubs, gambling, topless streams and more

Twitch ‘metas’ are so-called for their ability to sweep across the streaming platform, often sparking controversy and platform policy changes. These are the most controversial metas in Twitch history.

Following the meta (literally ‘most effective tactic available’) is often key to the success of streamers, and while some are innocent trends like Among Us or Pokemon Go, others are more divisive. At the end of 2023, Twitch experienced yet another platform-defining meta: topless streams and implied nudity.

The result of what many believed to be a loophole in the community guidelines, many streamers – mainly female but not exclusively – began streaming with nothing covering their chest, but having everything below the cleavage line out of shot.

This caused a backlash, and a policy change, but the policy change was then reverted after it led to unintended consequences on Twitch’s Art category, thanks to the ‘artistic nudity’ guide.

This is far from the first time that a sweeping meta has caused outcry and updates to Twitch’s rules. So, looking back, these are the most controversial Twitch metas.

5 – CSGO Gambling

In 2015 and 2016, CS:GO case openings became one of the most popular types of streams. This led to various gambling streams from the top creators, and streamers and fans alike became enthralled by the in-game items worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

However, where there is money to be made, there is also greed and deception. Multiple streamers were later called out for rigging CS:GO gambling sites in their favor, having secret deals with the gambling sites, or even, most infamously, owning the site outright, without disclosing it.

This led to the first major crackdown on gambling on Twitch – but it wasn’t the last, as we’ll see later on this list. It also led to the permanent ban of massive streamers like Phantoml0rd, who later sued Twitch over the ban and won – although didn’t receive the millions in damages he was hoping for.

4 – Body Painting

In the earlier days of Twitch, before even hot tub streams and the topless meta, the way some female streamers got around the nudity guidelines was by body painting. Although there were many talented body painters, Twitch viewers often accused the streamers of using the art as an excuse to wear little-to-no clothing on stream.

Twitch had to address the situation when it became a massive point of controversy, banning some streamers and making clear that while body painting was allowed, nipple covers had to be worn, and the focus of the content could not be on specific body parts. Body art was given as an exception to nudity rules, with some restrictions.

This decision initially sparked some backlash in the body painting community, but it later settled, and the rules were generally considered a positive step.

3 – Topless meta

The most recent meta on this list, the topless meta, also known as the implied nudity meta, went viral at the end of 2023.

Streamer Morgpie is generally credited with popularising the trend, after a viral clip of her seemingly bare-chested while live went viral all over social media. Many were shocked that this content was “allowed” on Twitch, and although Morgpie did later cop a ban, it’s unclear exactly what caused it.

Twitch: Morgpie Morgpie has been credited with starting the meta.

Other streamers also began doing the same thing, by appearing bare-chested, but with the camera shot cutting off high enough to not reveal too much.

Twitch updated its guidelines in the wake of the controversy, although later quickly reversed them, as an “artistic nudity” provision was taken too far and the Art category was taken over by sexual furry and anime art.

However, the topless meta still continues and has evolved, with streamers now using an ‘implied nudity‘ tactic. By placing black censor bars over their chest and hips, streamers can appear otherwise nude, despite actually wearing something underneath the censor bars.

2 – Gambling

The gambling meta, which can be seen as a sequel of sorts to the CS:GO gambling meta before it, had by far the most consequential impact on Twitch and streaming as a whole. Throughout 2020, 2021, and 2022, gambling became an ever more present feature on Twitch.

Everything from poker, to slots, to roulette and more was frequently among the most-watched content, with huge streamers like Trainwrecks, Adin Ross, and xQc popularizing it. Crucially, these streamers were sponsored by crypto betting site Stake.com – which is not licensed to operate in the US.

Twitch: TrainwrecksTV/Unsplash Trainwrecks helped launch the Kick platform after Twitch’s gambling crackdown.

The rise of gambling content sparked concern and backlash against the streamers, with many arguing it promoted gambling to young and impressionable audiences, and that the streamers themselves could essentially not lose money overall, as they were being paid by the website.

Eventually, Twitch updated their gambling rules, to prohibit streams featuring a number of specific websites that were not licensed to operate in the US, including Stake. This is often cited as a reason for the rise of Kick – a Stake-backed streamer platform that Trainwrecks, Adin Ross, xQc NICKMERCS and more have since streamed gambling content on.

1 – Hot Tub streams

By far the most infamous meta in Twitch history, and the only one to spark the creation of a whole new category, was the hot tub meta.

Although it’s disputed who exactly started the meta, a few names were definitely responsible for popularising it: xoAeriel, Amouranth, and IndieFoxx. xoAeriel is believed to have been the first, but the latter two streamers, and their feud, made the hot tub meta even more controversial.

Essentially, Twitch’s guidelines stated that attire must be appropriate for the setting, so, for example, a streamer could wear a swimsuit if at the beach, but not if they were just in their bedroom. So, what did streamers do? Put a hot tub in their bedroom, of course.

Twitch/Amouranth Amouranth helped make the hot tub meta famous.

The streamers would also often perform suggestive activities, like doing ‘squats’ or riding on inflatable pool toys. These streams eventually began gaining massive viewership, and other content creators called on Twitch to do something about it.

But, Twitch’s hands were somewhat tied. They couldn’t exactly ban swimsuits in general, and so the hot tub meta was essentially safe from punishment. As a step to improve the situation though, Twitch took the streams out of the ‘Just Chatting section, where they were becoming overwhelming, by creating a new ‘Pools, Hot Tubs and Beaches’ category.

Now, anyone wearing a bikini on stream will need to be in that category.

So, those are the most controversial Twitch metas of all time, but with the creativity of streamers and a thirst for new ideas, there will no doubt be many more to come.