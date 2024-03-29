Pokimane reveals when she wants to start having kids as “baby fever” rages

Twitch star Pokimane revealed when she wants to start having kids after admitting that she’s got major “baby fever” during a stream with QTCinderella.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the most-followed woman on Twitch. After a decade-long career of streaming, she’s ended her exclusivity with Twitch and is now focusing on other content like making YouTube vlogs, TikTok videos, and more.

In fact, she recently hosted the 2024 Streamer Awards alongside fellow broadcaster QTCinderella, with whom she sat down for an interview regarding her most popular tweets.

One of the posts that QTCinderella brought up involved Pokimane admitting that she wants “another cat… or a dog… or a kid.”

The post spawned a huge conversation online, with fans humorously volunteering as tribute to help Pokimane achieve her goal of motherhood — and it’s still something that she wants to pursue, as she claimed in her March 2024 interview with QT.

“I’ve been talking about babies,” she admitted. “You know what’s crazy? I dreamt about having a kid last night again! But interestingly enough, I know my baby fever isn’t as bad as it could be, because I’m dreaming about someone in close proximity of me having a kid, like a family member. And I’m just so excited to take care of them.

“I know I kind of want a baby, but I don’t want a baby. Like, I want a baby.”

When QT asked what Pokimane’s timeline is for possibly having children, Poki answered that she could see herself starting a family in her “early to mid-thirties,” although she’s uncertain if she should “get a surrogate,” adopt, or “just pump one out.”

(Topic begins at 13:21)

For now, it looks like Pokimane is remaining child-free as she continues to pursue her career as one of the net’s top streamers, recently traveling to Korea to get a celebrity makeover.