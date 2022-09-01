Pokimane tears up explaining Twitch break and changes to streaming schedule

Twitch star Pokimane has officially returned to social media after a month-long break from streaming with an emotional message to fans explaining her “new chapter” of content.

In mid-July, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys announced she would be taking an extended break from streaming on Twitch for a “mental reset.”

While this wasn’t the first lengthy hiatus she’s taken from her streaming job, she was gone from her channel for over a month — as well as much of her other social media accounts.

On September 1, Pokimane released an emotional YouTube video explaining the reasons why she decided to step away from streaming, one of them being the need to simply “breathe.”

Pokimane also mentioned the “constant feedback loop” that streamers fall into during their careers, constantly relying on comments and criticisms of themselves in order to please fans.

Pokimane speaks on the pressures of being a Twitch streamer

“I do recognize that putting myself out there so much, especially streaming, it revolves around this constant feedback loop of people telling you what they think of you. From seven-second TikTok clips to 10-minute YouTube videos to 10-hour streams, and they all revolve around comments.”

The streamer also mentioned that she often feels the need to “capitalize on every trend” and keep up with other broadcasters, saying that she is “at a point in my life where it doesn’t feel creatively fulfilling to feed into that anymore.”

Pokimane to shift focus on other social media platforms

Now, Pokimane will focus less on her Twitch channel and more on other platforms like her TikTok and YouTube channels.

The streamer says she will likely broadcast only 2-3 days per week and that viewers can expect more from her on other platforms.

“Streaming and gaming does fit in there, but it doesn’t have to be everything,” she said.

“My heart yearns for more, and it yearns to explore more, while still keeping that part of my identity, and I really hope you guys can be understanding of that.”

Anys ended her message with a tearful message to fans, saying it feels like she’s “closing a chapter” in part of her career.

Thus far, fans are extremely supportive of this move for Pokimane as she sets her sights on the future.