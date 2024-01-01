Pokimane reveals story of being cheated on & bizarre break up after

Twitch streamer Pokimane started her own podcast, titled “Don’t Tell Anyone,” where she has been delving into some truly personal stories – with the latest explaining a particularly toxic relationship in which she was cheated on.

The Don’t Tell Anyone podcast has had 3 episodes so far, with the first setting the tone as it started out with “things I’ve never admitted online.”

In the third episode though, Pokimane has gone even deeper, explaining a relationship that started when she was in high school, and continued, on and off, for several years.

The episode’s description explains that not even some of her close friends know about this story, and “I truly never thought I would talk about it publicly, but I’m doing it for good reason.”

Pokimane’s cheating story

Pokimane names the man ‘Jake’, and explains that they met during high school. While things were positive at first, they would turn sour when he would push Pokimane to have sex with him – despite her rebuttals, as she was still a virgin at the time and not yet comfortable with it.

“So this issue resulted in some of the absolute weirdest experiences of my whole life,” Pokimane explained. “Like there were times where we might be finally hanging out in person and he’d be pushing me to have sex with him. And when I say no, I kid you not, he would throw a temper tantrum and he was older than me.”

YouTube: Pokimane Pokimane’s podcast is all about revealing personal stories.

This often left Pokimane believing it was her fault, and that there was something wrong with her, she said. Despite many ‘red flags’, she wanted to continue the relationship.

Later, Pokimane refers to a mutual friend, naming her ‘Samantha’. Despite Jake initially telling her that he had rejected Samantha years earlier, it turned out they had actually kissed, which he had never admitted.

When confronted, he responded “what the f**k does it matter” because it was so long ago, but Pokimane felt betrayed regardless because he had been dishonest.

Pokimane’s reason for sharing the story

The pair later broke up for good – after another incident in which Pokimane found a selection of adult toys that Jake had lied about.

But, if you were wondering why Pokimane decided to share such a personal story after so many years, she explained that when she was growing up, she never heard of others in similar situations.

“I never heard my friends telling me that they were pressured by someone and felt terrible and said no. And it was one of the best decisions that they’ve ever made in their life. And I want to tell you guys sitting here today, I am so, so certain that that was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my whole life.”

The full podcast episode is available to listen to here, with audio transcription.