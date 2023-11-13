Pokimane announces new podcast after massive product launch

Twitch star Pokimane is launching her very own podcast titled ‘Don’t Tell Anyone,’ mere weeks after the highly-anticipated release of her snack line, ‘Myna Snacks.’

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is Twitch’s most-followed female streamer, boasting over 9 million followers on the purple platform after nearly a decade of broadcasting on the website.

Despite her status as streaming royalty, Poki notably took a step back from broadcasting in 2022 to focus on other ventures, like creating content on other social platforms and traveling.

Article continues after ad

In November 2023, Poki dropped her very first product — a snack line called ‘Myna Snacks,’ promising consumers a healthier and tastier alternative to potato chips and cheese puffs.

Article continues after ad

Myna Snacks Pokimane launched her very own snack brand called ‘Myna Snacks’ in November 2023.

That’s not the only massive moment happening in Poki’s career lately. In her announcement video revealing her snack line, the streamer also dropped another major reveal for fans that they didn’t see coming.

Pokimane to launch new podcast, ‘Don’t Tell Anyone’

Alongside her snack line, Poki is also launching her very own podcast titled ‘Don’t Tell Anyone.’

Article continues after ad

The streamer dropped a 50-second teaser for the series on Spotify, saying that listeners can expect to see a side of her that she doesn’t always show on Twitch.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a very, very long time,” she said in a YouTube video. “And working on… for a few months. A lot of ideation, a lot of brain, heart, and soul has gone into this. It’s going to be some very vulnerable stuff. But I hope you guys will love it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 9:48)

How to watch Pokimane’s ‘Don’t Tell Anyone’ podcast

Each week, Poki will discuss a new topic — everything from pop culture, relationships, and more are promised as potential subjects for her show.

In the series, Poki will give her “honest and unfiltered advice” to listeners, sharing her “hottest takes and most embarrassing secrets.”

The show will air weekly every Tuesday, starting on November 28.

Thus far, it’s unclear if the podcast will be available to listen to on other platforms besides Spotify, but fans can keep up with Poki’s new show on its official Instagram account.