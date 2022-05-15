Pokimane & Kevin Kim dating speculation ramps up with mysterious ‘contract’

People have speculated Pokimane and Kevin Kim have been dating for a while now, but it reached new heights after the Twitch star revealed a new ‘contract,’ hinting he’ll be on-stream more often.

On the fateful day of December 31, 2021, Poki surprised fans by having Kevin feature as a guest on her stream. Some were immediately convinced the two were dating, and they’ve been bugging her about it ever since.

Poki refused to confirm or deny the nature of their companionship. “I feel like it’s weird to talk about stuff like that,” said Poki. “Imagine if a reporter came and forcibly asked who your crush is. It’s a weird thing to talk about publicly.”

The need to keep her personal life separate from her professional life as a content creator is something she’s spoken about in the past. However, it’s only added more fuel to the fire about a potential relationship with Kevin.

Things ramped up a notch on May 15 after Poki revealed a mysterious new ‘contract’ between them on her personal Twitter account. The picture shows her holding an A4-sized piece of paper with the following message:

“Party A, Kevin Kim, hereby enters a contract with Party B, Imane Anys, under the following terms: 1. Once-a-month cooking streams, and 2. Bi-monthly stream support. These terms must be fulfilled within a 30-day calendar month.

At face value, the tongue-in-cheek ‘contract’ only implies one thing — Kevin will appear on Poki’s Twitch streams two times a month, one of which will be a cooking stream, and it will start happening in the next 30 days.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from trying to read between the lines. Some believe it’s an “obvious” sign they’re dating, while others joked that they’re bound by contract is “for life” since there’s no expiration date.