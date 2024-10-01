Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed to feature on Lil Durk’s album ‘Love Songs 4 the Streets 3’ 

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed’s feature on Lil Durk’s upcoming album came as a welcome surprise to fans – but it’s not their first time making music professionally.

Some of YouTube’s most famous content creators, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, will be featured on Lil Durk’s upcoming album, ‘Love Songs 4 the Streets 3.’

The album will be Lil Durk’s ninth full-length studio album and is set to feature 12 songs from the Chicago native.

Cenat and Speed will be joining Lil Durk in just one number titled ‘War Scars.’ However, it’s unknown to what extent the YouTubers’ involvement in the song will be.

Fortunately for the content creators, both of them have dabbled in professional music, so their feature is likely an actual rap verse.

Speed released his first song, ‘NFL Freestyle,’ in October 2021. He has since dropped several songs, and even released an entire album dedicated to his 2024 travels to Brazil.

As for Cenat, he released his first single, ‘Bustdown Rollie Avalanche,’ in May 2022 and has continued to make songs throughout the years. He’s even had features from rappers like NLE Choppa.

Cenat and Speed also joined forces in April 2023 to make their single titled ‘Dogs.’ “Speed get the bags and throw the trash out. Dump three mags and throw the flash out,” are just some of the song’s lyrics.

After fans heard that the two YouTubers would be featured on Lil Durk’s next album, they debated how ‘good’ their song would be, with quite a few on the fence about it.

“They just be letting anyone in,” wrote one on X/Twitter.

“Well, we all know the worst song on the album…” said another.

Some fans, though, shared their support. “Speed gonna spit some fire,” commented one.

“Now that’s gonna be an interesting collab,” added another.

Apart from Cenat and Speed linking up with Lil Durk for his upcoming album, which does not have a release date, the ‘All My Life’ artist also featured musicians like Sabrina Carpenter, Morgan Wallen, Rod Wave, Future, and Lil Baby on a variety of notes.

While the two YouTubers have ample experience in the music industry, fellow creator KSI has also been working on his music career. In July, a song leaked from the content creator featuring Billie Eilish. In fact, the whole album was released without his knowledge, making KSI furious.