What does ‘Fanum Tax’ mean? Viral Kai Cenat meme explained

The term ‘Fanum tax’ has been taking over social media — but what does it mean? We’ve got the deets on this latest Kai Cenat-inspired slang that’s going viral online.

The internet is full of slang terms — more than a few of which have taken off in a major way thanks, in part, to Twitch star Kai Cenat.

For instance, the streamer played a large role in popularizing the word “rizz,” which is another term for “romantic appeal or charm,” as recently defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary. (Yep; they literally added it to the dictionary, along with 690 other slang words.)

The word “rizz” has become so popular that it’s even spawned a spin-off term, “unspoken rizz,” and was a huge part of that viral meme about Baby Gronk and Livvy Dunne.

Twitch: KaiCenat Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s top streamers.

Now, another Kai Cenat-inspired slang word is taking over the internet… and it’s called the ‘Fanum Tax.’

Fanum Tax meaning explained

The ‘Fanum Tax’ became a popular phrase among Kai Cenat’s viewers due to a particular incident that occurred during one of Kai’s Twitch streams back in December 2022.

Fanum, another popular Twitch streamer, barged into Kai’s room while he was broadcasting. Kai was holding a giant plate of cookies, which Fanum promptly yanked out of his hand before making his way out of the room.

The ‘Fanum Tax’ is something that regularly happens on Kai’s streams anytime food is involved, and has since picked up in popularity — garnering a jaw-dropping 321 million views on TikTok as of 2023.

The term ‘Fanum Tax’ is used anytime someone wants to ‘yoink’ your food. However, it also appears to be used somewhat ironically by older creators to poke fun at the younger generation who overuse internet slang.

“You’re so fanum tax” is a popular ironic variant of the phrase used online, which was actually coined by TikTok user ‘papaboy’ in a viral video that spawned a slew of other reactions on social media.

Although Fanum Tax might be used ironically by many users, it still has its use if you’re feeling like snatching a few of your friend’s chips.

