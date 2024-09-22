Kai Cenat contacted by Rockstar mid-stream for possible GTA 6 meetup

Kai Cenat was messaged by Rockstar during his Twitch stream on September 21, leaving the content creator stunned over the developer’s request for a meetup.



Contacted through X/Twitter, Kai tabbed over to his DMs, immediately noticing an unread message at the top of his inbox. A few days prior, the studio had shown interest in meeting him at TwitchCon, and now a follow-up message awaited.

The original correspondence read: “We enjoyed watching your playthrough of Red Dead Redemption 2 and would love to introduce ourselves. If you’re planning to be at [TwitchCon], please let us know. All the best, The Rockstar Games Community Team.”

Unable to commit due to his Sekiro marathon, Cenat asked, “can we reschedule maybe?”

“All good! We’d be happy to meet up in New York when we are back,” came Rockstar’s response, adding, “Shoot over your email and we’ll reach out. Also, if your team is available please feel free to send over their contact as well and we’ll link up with them. Thanks!”

Unsurprisingly, Rockstar gave absolutely nothing away regarding its intent of the meet, but that didn’t stop Cenat from letting his excitement run away from him, “A GTA 6 marathon is going to hit differently,” he mused, adding, “Rockstar, if you give it to me a day early or two days early…I just need it 30 minutes early Rockstar.”

Fans of Rockstar’s flagship franchise still don’t know when exactly GTA 6 is expected to drop. Following murmurs of a potential delay, parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed on September 18 that the long-awaited sequel was still on course to make a Fall 2025 launch.

To stay up to date on all the leaks, news, and reveals, be sure to check out our GTA 6 hub containing all the most up-to-date information about gaming’s most anticipated 2025 title.