Kai Cenat searching for “underground Batcave” to stream next marathon

Kai Cenat revealed he’s hunting for an underground Batcave from which to stream an upcoming Twitch marathon for the Batman Arkham series.

Cenat began his highly-anticipated Sekiro marathon stream on September 20, as he went live on Twitch to take on another infamously difficult FromSoftware game.

Before he encountered the near-impossible task, the leading Twitch streamer showed off his Samurai outfit and Japanese water garden backdrop while answering various questions from his viewers.

One of which led him to reveal that a Batman Arkham series streaming marathon was in the works, along with his most insane setup yet.

“I truly can’t tell you when the next solo marathon will be unless GTA 6 comes out tomorrow. Other than that though chat, who knows,” Cenat started.

He continued, “The Arkham Batman series has been highly requested. I am currently searching for an underground Batcave to put my setup in, and get me a Batmobile to pull up on stream.”

He did not reveal any further details during the stream about when or what to expect from the potentially upcoming Batman Arkham series marathon. But, he did mention that Sekiro marks the end of “Phase One,” and that he was unsure when Phase Two will begin, regarding another solo-marathon.

Shortly after he started playing Sekiro, and just like his previous gaming marathons, vowed to not stop streaming until he had completed it. However, he did also reveal that he had another announcement to make after he defeated Sekiro’s final boss.

Kai Cenat has become renowned for his uniquely immersive backdrops and costumes for his marathon streams, such as his record-breaking Elden Ring broadcast. However, outside of gaming, he has also streamed inside a simulated prison environment and in the back of a U-Haul truck with Ice Spice.