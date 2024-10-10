Kai Cenat’s Chicken Big Mac commercial has an Easter Egg only loyal fans would know

Twitch star Kai Cenat has officially appeared in a McDonald’s ad for the Chicken Big Mac inspired by an old prank of his, and fans can’t get enough of the viral commercial.

In October 2024, McDonald’s appeared to hint that they had big things in store with Kai Cenat after posting a photo of a takeout bag sitting on the streamer’s desk.

It was later confirmed that the broadcaster was part of its ad campaign to promote the Chicken Big Mac, which is exactly what it sounds like: a Big Mac with chicken instead of beef.

On October 10, the fast food chain released an official commercial starring Kai Cenat, which shows the streamer pulling up to the drive-thru when he gets interrupted by a gospel choir in his back seat urging him to buy a Chicken Big Mac.

Fans instantly fell in love with the advertisement… but what newer viewers might not know is that it’s actually a recreation of a prank Kai orchestrated back in 2021.

During the prank, Kai walked up to a McDonald’s drive-thru with a church choir, who ordered from the menu for him in perfect harmony. The practical joke left the drive-thru employee completely baffled, but Kai was able to successfully order and even thanked the worker for the food.

Netizens brought up the three-year-old prank thanks to Kai’s latest official collab with McDonald’s, with one writing, “Back in 2021 when Kai Cenat ordered a Big Mac from McDonald’s with a Church Choir, and now fast forwarding to him having his own meal today.”

“Kai’s motion is insane, bro,” another said.

“Now this is a good promo!” yet another commented.

This is just the latest big win for Kai after the streamer featured on rapper Lil Durk’s album ‘Love Songs 4 the Streets 3,’ and got contacted by the GTA developers at Rockstar mid-stream during his Sekiro marathon to plan a meetup.

