McDonald’s teases potential collab with Twitch star Kai Cenat & fans are stoked

McDonald’s is getting Kai Cenat fans hype after teasing a potential collab with the Twitch star by posting a meal bag on his streaming setup.

“Chat’s about to pop off 10.10,” reads the tweet from McDonald’s on October 2, 2024. In the photo attached, you can see a bag with a receipt taped to it.

“Special item coming to a chat near you. Valid at a participating McDonald’s,” it reads. Listed on the receipt is one “not not a Big Mac,” as well as medium fries and a medium Sprite.

“Thank you for your order! W’s in the chat!” it adds.

The bag in the photo is sitting on Kai Cenat’s desk and features the iconic Georgia AMP house in the background. It’s unknown exactly what this picture means, but fans are confident that a collab with Kai Cenat is coming in on October 10, 2024.

The post quickly went viral across X, and fans of the streamer began flooding the comments with excitement.

“Honestly a pretty insane accomplishment from someone from the streamer community,” one user commented.

“Common Kai W,” a second replied.

A third speculated: “Kai Cenat x McDonald’s (Kai Cenat Meal).”

Many others theorized that the ‘KC #3’ order number listed on the receipt implies that Kai is set to get his own meal. Others questioned what would happen if someone called the number. Dexerto tried to give it a call, but the line immediately hung up.

If this announcement does lead to Kai Cenat getting his own branded McDonald’s meal, he’ll be the first live streamer to accomplish such a feat. Past celebrity meals include collaborations with Cardi B and Offset, Travis Scott, BTS, and even Saweetie.

The prominent fast food chain has collaborated with various other brands as well, including a meal centered around Genshin Impact that gives customers freebies in the popular game.