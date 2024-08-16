Amouranth reveals her “crazy” stalker is out of jail and still harasses her

Twitch and Kick icon Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa says her stalker from Estonia has been bailed out of jail and continues to harass her.

Amouranth is one of the most popular streamers on the internet, boasting millions of followers on multiple platforms. In 2022, one of these fans took his infatuation to another level by traveling from Estonia in the hopes of starting a romance with her.

The fan allegedly sold everything he owned in a desperate attempt to meet with the model and be in a romantic relationship with her. After trying to break into her house, Siragusa filed a restraining order against him.

A year later, the fan tried to get inside her home again. When he couldn’t, he left a mysterious package and a key outside her door, leading Amouranth to contact police yet again about the violation.

Eventually, the man was arrested, but only after coming to her property on at least five different occasions.

It turns out that this hasn’t exactly deterred the Estonian. During an August 2024 interview with Ryan Pownall, Amouranth revealed he’s out of jail and is still trying to get in touch with her.

(Segment begins at 30:47)

“I still see him every now and again trying to get my attention. That’s the guy from Estonia, the crazy one,” she said.

According to Amouranth, her stalker is living with his “drug daddy” in Florida and had to be bailed out when he was thrown in jail for tresspassing.

“He still comes in my Discord whenever I have the chat open and chat with my viewers. He’ll come in and be weird and we hear his drug daddy in the background. It’s very strange,” the model explained.

This isn’t the first time the Kick streamer has had to deal with stalkers. Back at TwitchCon 2022, security had to get involved when multiple stalkers showed up and began following her around the San Diego event.