Amouranth’s stalker arrested after returning to her property and trying to break in

Amouranth’s notorious stalker has been arrested yet again after allegedly trying to break into her home and trespassing on her property times in the past week.

Twitch streamer and OnlyFans sensation Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has been dealing with a stalker problem for months now ever since a man from Estonia sold everything to travel to the US and be with her.

Back in 2022, the man tried breaking into the Twitch star’s house, and earlier in March of this year, he returned and tried again multiple times before leaving a mysterious package and key.

Now, Siragusa says the police have finally arrested the man after he violated a criminal trespass warning five times, but she worries he will be back in no time.

Amouranth worried stalker will return despite recent arrest

In a post on Twitter, Amouranth revealed that her stalker came back to her property five times, but she was finally able to get the police to show up.

According to the OnlyFans model, the police had to chase the man around for a bit and he even tried to “power walk inconspicuously away,” but was ultimately put in the back of a squad car.

Despite the arrest, Amouranth doesn’t have faith that he’ll be held and he will end up returning to cause more mischief.

“I don’t know how long they will hold him for this time, it ‘only’ took him coming 5 times (that I know of) in a week with a criminal trespass warning before they elected to arrest him vs driving him to the edge of town,” she remarked.

Amouranth has had issues with stalkers for some time now. Amazingly, at TwitchCon 2022, security had to step in multiple times when stalkers followed her around the event.

The situation even got so bad that a loyal fan ended up sending her $70k in cash, bodyguards and ‘self-defense’ gifts to help with the ongoing struggle.

Hopefully, this is the last time Amouranth has to deal with this stalker from Estonia, but given the past, it’s easy to see why Siragusa remains concerned.