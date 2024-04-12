Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 8 will prove Sheldon has a human side

Episode 7 spelled tough times ahead for Meemaw, but in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 8, Sheldon is set to come out on top.

Episode 7 of Young Sheldon Season 7 should have been the pinnacle moment in Georgie and Mandy’s relationship — but instead, it was hijacked by Meemaw’s criminal pursuit.

After running an illegal gambling room in the back of the laundromat where Georgie works, Meemaw’s enterprise is raided by police while she tries to flee on foot.

Making up the majority of Episode 7, Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 8’s influence could actually tip in balance in Sheldon’s favor, proving he does have a human side.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 8 has all eyes on Sheldon

In Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 8, Sheldon studies law in order to help Meemaw when she’s placed on house arrest, taking his compassion to a whole new level.

CBS

Titled ‘An Ankle Monitor and a Big Plastic Crap House,’ Meemaw feels the repercussions of her gambling empire, after waiting in the local cell for the judge to get back from the fishing trip.

Article continues after ad

With the family historically being low earners, it makes sense that the Cooper family might not be able to afford effective legal representation. Taking matters into his own hands, it also checks out that Sheldon’s confidence in his own intellect would convince him that he could take on the duties of a lawyer without breaking a sweat.

Article continues after ad

Sheldon’s influence on the family’s safety began way before Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 8. Back in Season 1, 9-year-old Sheldon was doing the family’s taxes, going as far as to get them rebates that they otherwise wouldn’t have accessed. He also managed to take on the IRS single-handedly when the Coopers were audited.

This also isn’t the only time Sheldon has boldly taken on authority — which judging by his education history has been a daily occurrence anyway. Convinced NASA’s science was wrong, Sheldon once convinced George to drive him to their base to tell him this to their faces… which was a conversation that, of course, Sheldon came out on top of.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What makes Season 7 Episode 8 particularly different is Sheldon’s reasonings. Normally, he takes on challenges to prove others wrong, but this time he’s doing it for the greater good. With his family descending to a new level of dire straits, it’s time to pull out all the stops, holding compassion for others in a way that only Sheldon can.

The storyline marks a chance for Young Sheldon’s creators to right their wrongs, with fans frequently weighing in on how Sheldon’s unique character adds nothing to his own story. Season 7 is already mellowing Sheldon out for his adulthood in The Big Bang Theory, making him not only accustomed to having roommates at college but also getting the best out of genuine friendships. The next step? Making him see the value in his own household — and what better way to do that than an intellectual sparring match?

Article continues after ad

While you wait for the next episode, you can catch up with our other Sheldon content, like our Season 7 theories, filming locations, how to watch Season 7 outside the US, and when Season 7 will be coming to Netflix.

Article continues after ad

You can also check out all the best new TV shows coming out this month.