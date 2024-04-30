Young Sheldon meets Jim Parsons in Season 7 finale sneak peek

Young Sheldon has just had its first sneak peek of the Season 7 finale, with stars Iain Armitage and Jim Parsons teaming up for an epic TikTok.

Back in March, it was announced that Jim Parsons would have a cameo role in the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale, joined onscreen by wife Amy (played by Mayim Bialik). There haven’t been any hints for what might be involved since — until now.

In a new TikTok uploaded by Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage, the pair can both be seen on set in front of the Cooper house, joking that there’s a new age filter that shows what you look like in the future.

“I don’t know how accurate it’s gonna be, but let me try it,” Armitage says before covering the camera, revealing Parsons in his place. “Hmm… I’m not sure about this,” Parsons continues.

It’s safe to say that the TikTok clip has fans hyped for the impending Season finale, but that’s not the only thing on their mind.

“I was about to say that you look exactly like Jim Parsons, but never mind,” one TikTok comment reads, with another weighing in, “That is toooo realistic hahaha.”

As of writing, it’s unclear how Jim Parsons is going to feature in the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale, with fan theories suggesting that there will either be a time jump or a more direct link to the program’s infamous narration.

“Considering Sheldon is 14 by the end of the series and that’s how old his dad died (canonically speaking) it would be funny as hell if Sheldon’s dad saw Old Sheldon like this right before death like this,” one fan commented on X/Twitter in response to the clip.

Parsons previously described his time filming on the Young Sheldon set as “beautiful,” telling The Hollywood Reporter, “It was even more beautiful than I expected it to be. One of the reasons I was excited to do it is because what they wrote is so sweet and I think they worked Mayim [Bialik] and I into that show so beautifully. I hope everyone agrees.”

“But also for us the way that they tape — because they’re a single-camera show and we’re multi-camera — the whole look of the show was a really special experience,” he continued. “To get to go with Mayim, in a world we’re really guests and revisit these characters a little older, just a completely different circumstance.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.