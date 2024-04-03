This episode changed Young Sheldon forever — and might change George’s death

Young Sheldon’s most iconic episode aired back in Season 1, but it could still be incredibly relevant for George’s death in Season 7.

Spinning off The Big Bang Theory in 2017, Young Sheldon wasted no time in establishing its own iconic brand in Season 1. Not only was Sheldon painted as more vulnerable — struggling with making friends and a high school environment that didn’t understand him — but Missy, Georgie, and Mary were all equally fleshed out with funny personalities. The one person who began afresh was George Cooper Snr., who we never met in Big Bang Theory as he died when Sheldon was a teenager.

With almost nothing to work from, other than a few of adult Sheldon’s vague childhood memories, George was the only blank canvas in the Cooper family. While many fans have been occupied with his death from the get-go, George was quickly revered as a “cool dad,” toeing the line between not caring and realizing that some things are best handled with a hands-off approach.

It’s a far cry from the borderline abusive portrait Sheldon paints of him in The Big Bang Theory and cemented George as a favorite among Young Sheldon fans. Through Season 1 alone, George takes Missy out to Red Lobster in full formal attire, tries to spend quality time with the boys by taking them fishing, and drives Sheldon to NASA’s HQ just to let him prove them wrong. But one episode in particular is the most iconic of them all — possibly influencing George’s death in the long run.

That damned brisket changed Young Sheldon for good

Back in Young Sheldon Season 1 Episode 7, the “brisket debacle” was born, which fans consider one of the most pivotal moments in the prequel’s history. Titled ‘A Brisket, Voodoo, and Cannonball Run,’ George asks Meemaw for her prized brisket recipe, which she refuses to give to him. What ensues is George being sent on a wild goose chase by Meemaw until Sheldon threatens to give her secrets away when the kids think the feud will ruin the family.

As funny as George’s wild journey to New Orleans and back is, the episode marks a formative moment in Young Sheldon history. It’s here that we learn why George’s relationship with Meemaw has historically been so fraught, resulting in a lifetime of hurtful fat jokes and obvious resentment. Meemaw reveals during the episode that she’s never seen George as “good enough” for Mary, having previously been a teenage pest who got her pregnant during high school.

When Sheldon calls a family meeting to reveal the recipe, there’s a clear shift in George and Meemaw’s relationship. Deciding that he no longer wants her recipe and instead chooses to address their friction head-on, George takes a key step to repairing and healing old wounds, strengthening the Cooper family. With the pair on friendly terms, the positive effects of the brisket debacle can be seen through all future episodes — likely including the ones fans haven’t seen yet.

George’s death could nod to its legacy

It only takes a quick look at Reddit to see that Young Sheldon fans still can’t let the brisket episode go, but its ongoing significance doesn’t stop there. Season 1, Episode 7 is likely to play a key role in George’s death in a number of ways, including the obvious — the brisket itself. Thanks to earlier episodes, we know George’s heart is his weakness, having already been hospitalized for a minor heart attack. It then makes sense for George to bow out in the same way. Even if he doesn’t choke on a delicious homemade meal, guess what George would probably like as his final supper?

Then there’s the sense of foreshadowing. In the Season 1 brisket episode, George is pushed to his physical limits trying to replicate Meemaw’s magic, breaking out in a concerning sweat and paling in his face. After finding out that Meemaw has deceived him with her first set of bogus instructions, George remarks, “Schedule it for when I’m not here — or when I’m dead” when it comes to her seeing the kids. These might all be coincidental details, but they allude to the bigger picture. George’s health might have been an underlying issue all of this time, and there’s a chance he was self-aware of it.

Finally, there’s the significance of George and Meemaw’s relationship itself. Jokes and food aside, the brisket episode cements the pair’s allyship, genuinely meaning something to each other rather than just being bound together by their closeness with Mary. When George does die — if fans see this onscreen — Meemaw will likely be there, and what’s more likely is that she’ll be affected. Meemaw pre-Episode 7 probably could have taken George’s death on the chin, whereas now she can’t merely be an impartial support system for Mary. Sometimes, there’s no greater loss than an old sparring partner, with Meemaw’s brisket a testament to the times George fought for his family.

