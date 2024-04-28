Young Sheldon’s Georgie plothole actually has a simple explanation

Georgie sounds very different to the rest of his family on Young Sheldon, but there’s actually a pretty simple reason why.

Poor Georgie. It’s already been questioned as to why he doesn’t seem to have any friends on the TV show, but now, Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 9 has drawn attention to another thing that makes him different: his way of speaking.

It’s addressed in Episode 9 after Mandy‘s mother, Audrey, picks apart his speech after hearing him talk to his daughter Ceecee. As a result, Georgie attempts to teach himself proper grammar. Indeed, compared to the rest of his family, Georgie undeniably has A) a thicker accent, and B) a weaker grasp of grammar. It’s an inconsistency that hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

It’s easy to assume that this difference would specifically be between him and his younger genius brother, Sheldon. But actually, the discrepancy between his speech and even that of his sister and mother is really quite noticeable once you hear it.

Some might wonder why, when raised in the same house, Georgie speaks so differently. Well, really, this isn’t a plothole at all. In fact, there’s quite a simple explanation — a couple, actually.

For one, the actor who plays Georgie — Montana Jordan — is from Texas. His real-life accent has obviously influenced Georgie’s, and since the show itself is set in Texas, he’s obviously highlighted his native way of speaking.

There’s also another obvious theory: Georgie isn’t the odd one out — it’s just that Sheldon and Missy are purposefully manipulating their accent. Sheldon clearly wants his accent to reflect his intellect, so has adapted his voice. Missy on the other hand is much more interested in pop culture and media, and therefore her accent has dulled down over time due to external influences.

Other fans have picked up on this reasoning too, and have made it known that they think Georgie’s accent is perfectly acceptable in the context of the show.

“If I remember correctly Sheldon purposely speaks the way he does so as to not sound Texan, and Missy is probably influenced by the accents & idiolects she hears in the media,” said one Reddit comment. Another added: “Montana Jordan is actually from Texas, born and raised. That’s part of him, he’s not acting.”

“Native Texan, that’s how we talk,” said another. “You can hear it in George, it’s just not as pronounced. Missy is obsessed with pop culture, she grew up idolizing pop icons, who don’t have the twang.”

Whether you’ve noticed Georgie’s exaggerated accent or not, it’s time to get used to it. We’ll be hearing a lot more of him when his Young Sheldon sequel rolls around!

