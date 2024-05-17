Why Young Sheldon fans are “disappointed” by the Season 7 finale

Young Sheldon fans have spent months dreading the Season 7 finale, but now it’s gone, many have been left feeling “disappointed.”

The Young Sheldon Season 7 finale was split into two parts, with Episode 13 taking fans through George’s emotional funeral, while Episode 14 officially linked the prequel to The Big Bang Theory.

However, many fans were left feeling “disappointed” after the latter episode didn’t provide enough closure, leaving too many questions unanswered.

“I loved the first episode tonight and felt it was a good send-off for George,” one fan posted about the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale on Reddit. “But wtf was that second episode? There was no closure with anyone, Sheldon just got baptized and then was at Caltech.

“There was no send-off from his family, no goodbyes, just him in California. Like what was that? And the grown-up Sheldon and Amy scenes just felt out of place. Idk, everything just felt rushed to me, especially for a series finale.”

A second agreed: “Episode 14 I was bored. I had a bored look on my face the entire episode. Every scene I thought ‘What’s next? Where’s the bazinga?’ I know that Sheldon regressed his character growth from YS after leaving for Caltech, but the cameos DESTROYED all of Sheldon’s character growth from throughout TBBT. Burned it to a pile of ash that was quickly swept into the wind as if it never existed.”

Bringing back Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik in cameo roles, plenty of questions about Sheldon’s adult life were teased, such as the name of his daughter, what year the flash-forward takes place in, and how many members of TBBT cast the couple were still in touch with (only Penny is mentioned).

Where their appearance took over much of the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale, other plotlines, such as where Missy ends up, were swept to the side.

“I feel like the camera was just turned off because they ran out of time. I need to know Missy’s story,” a third fan weighed in.

While Missy’s ending can only be guessed from her appearance in TBBT, Mary’s doubling down on religion which we see later on is neatly explained by George’s death. Georgie and Mandy are set to get the most answers, with their sequel Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage coming to CBS this fall.

