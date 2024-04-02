Young Sheldon fans think they’ve solved ‘cryptic’ Season 7 clue

Young Sheldon Season 7 returns to screens this week, with some fans thinking they’ve solved one of the upcoming ‘cryptic’ clues.

It’s been a hefty three-week wait since Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5 aired on CBS, with the channel switching over to basketball coverage with “March Madness.”

With both Episodes 6 and 7 due to air this Thursday, fans have been looking into every possible clue — and one particularly ‘cryptic’ one might have been solved.

Episode 6, titled ‘Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning,’ is set to feature a family feud, with fans believing that the “attempted drowning” itself actually refers to baby Cece’s baptism.

Article continues after ad

“Why are the words “an attempted drowning” in the title of this episode? That can’t be good,” one fan commented on the latest Young Sheldon episode promo. A second replied: “Another description for a christening? If I’m honest, I have no idea!”

With the next episode set to feature a major disagreement between Mary and Mandy’s family concerning how — or if — baby Cece should be baptized, it’s not surprising that fans have drawn this conclusion. However, others think that something much more sinister could be on the cards.

Article continues after ad

“Well, this is just a theory, but you know how Paige has been going through a bad time? What if Sheldon spots her trying to drown herself? That could be a cliffhanger leading up to the next episode. Of course, we’ll have to wait until after this episode to find out,” a third fan theorized.

Article continues after ad

Airing in an epic double bill on April 4, both Young Sheldon Season 7 Episodes 6 and 7 are set to focus on Georgie and Mandy’s family life, with the latter showing the pair’s wedding — although baby Cece is nowhere to be seen in preview images, alongside Sheldon.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Make sure to catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.