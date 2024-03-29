Young Sheldon Season 7 has already been quite the ride for Sheldon’s parents, but do George and Mary get divorced?

For many, it feels as though Young Sheldon Season 7 is a ticking countdown — but perhaps not more so than for Sheldon’s parents, George and Mary.

As the show’s creators have now confirmed, George is expected to die by the time the show finished for good, though exactly how his death will be handled remains unknown.

While this leaves things in a precarious state, George and Mary have had plenty of ups and downs too — so do they get divorced in Young Sheldon?

Young Sheldon: Do George and Mary get divorced?

No, George and Mary don’t get divorced in Young Sheldon.

As of Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5, it’s fair to say that George and Mary’s marriage is stronger than it’s ever been. After spending some time apart thanks to Sheldon’s studies in Germany, the pair’s international letter exchange sparked a sense of romance back into their lives.

On top of this, the plot allowed for one major storyline to be corrected — George’s alleged affair. In both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, it was widely believed that George had cheated on Mary with an unknown woman, something that Sheldon believed he had witnessed as a teenager.

However, Season 7 Episode 4 showed that the “other woman” was in fact Mary in a costume, putting an end to both continued speculation and reasons for George and Mary to resent each other.

What’s left is pretty much just par for the course when it comes to being married for many years.

“George and Mary have been married for a long time and may only see their struggles as part of the normal ups and downs of any relationship,” one fan agreed on Reddit. “Yes, they could probably benefit from some kind of therapy, but it isn’t unusual that they aren’t.”

