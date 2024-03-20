Young Sheldon fans think one affair could resurface, and it’s not George

Fans are convinced that Pastor Rob and Mary’s rumored affair could resume in Young Sheldon Season 7, finally taking the heat off of George.

George’s affair is finally not at the center of Young Sheldon, with Mary’s rumored affair with local youth pastor Rob likely to return in Season 7.

For a considerable amount of time, the accusations flying around in George and Mary’s marriage were incredibly serious. However, now that George has been proven innocent — his other woman is revealed to be Mary dressed up in Season 7 Episode 4 — fans think it’s back over to Mary to answer some questions.

“I don’t think they ever said if he got that job or not,” one fan explained on Reddit, referring to Rob allegedly moving away. “The feeling was mutual, there were scenes where they both had ‘dreams.'”

Another added, “Rob obviously has feelings for Mary but that’s it, Mary doesn’t have feelings for Rob.”

It should be stated that while rumblings of Mary cheating on George have been rife for a few seasons, nothing has ever been clarified. Around the same time that George became closer to Brenda in Season 5, Mary and Rob were accused of “emotional infidelity.”

“Remember that talk of Brenda? When she convinces Mary that what George and she had was just the feeling of being able to talk to someone and being understood. Just that, a feeling of what life could have been with the right one while realizing their current partner need not necessarily be a wrong one either,” one fan mused.

Now that Mary is back from escorting Sheldon to Germany, her storyline is wide open. Though fans only have speculation to go on for the rest of Young Sheldon Season 7, there’s plenty of evidence that points to Mary’s “villain arc” rising. George’s impending death, her off-kilter relationship with the church, and her impending riff with Mandy’s family are all elements that could contribute to a rebellious streak, making her path back to Rob a lot easier.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Make sure to catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.