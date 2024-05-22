Big Bang Theory fans “can’t forgive” treatment of innocent character

The Big Bang Theory fans are up in arms over the gang’s treatment of a particular character who constantly goes “above and beyond” for them.

With Young Sheldon ending, viewers have been revisiting the original CBS sitcom. While they’re still experiencing a bit of whiplash from returning to the laugh-track format (something that’s made people very apprehensive about Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff), it’s enjoying a bit of a renaissance after falling out of fashion in its later seasons.

However, it’s also sparked a wave of fresh criticisms. On the show’s subreddit, fans have defended one character who’s often a walking punchline for the main group: Stuart, the owner of the comic book store.

Throughout The Big Bang Theory, Stuart does a lot for Sheldon and the gang: he puts up with them on a weekly basis as they loiter in his shop, he doesn’t retaliate when Leonard tries to sabotage his (brief) relationship with Penny, he gives Stan Lee’s address to Sheldon after he misses an in-store signing, and he even looks after Howard’s mother before she dies.

Yet, he’s a constant source of mockery and belittlement. Every time they interact with Stuart, “my opinion of them does a complete 180 and I just can’t understand how they can be like this with him! It doesn’t make sense, he’s never done anything to them, but they’re so mean,” one fan wrote.

Others agreed. “I don’t understand why they made him the fall guy… he was such a lovely character,” one commented. “Honestly, The most annoying thing about that show is how horribly they all treat each other. I have never and would never treat anyone I considered a friend the way they treat each other,” another commented.

“The ‘decline’ of the character felt weird because it seemed like they were going out of their way to punish him for doing what Leonard initially couldn’t… appeal to Penny… so they went to extremes to make him a loser,” a third wrote.

However, as some people have pointed out, he isn’t always that likable. “Stuart was a horribly-written character. A self-pitying piece of sh*t who took advantage of his friends shamelessly. I blame the writers, though,” one argued.

“I think nobody drags Stuart worse than Stuart drags Stuart. His self esteem is really low, and it’s hard to like someone who doesn’t like himself. That kind of person is a lot of work,” another commented. “At first I felt like that but after a while he just felt like someone who sucks the happiness out of the room and wasn’t fun to be around. People like that can be really draining to be around,” a third wrote.

