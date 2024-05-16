Young Sheldon fans notice emotional link to Big Bang Theory finale

The day has finally arrived for Young Sheldon to end for good, but some fans have noticed an emotional link to The Big Bang Theory finale.

Fans are set to be in for an emotional rollercoaster with the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale, with George’s funeral kicking off the final farewell.

While Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will also appear as adult Sheldon and Amy, fans have figured out that there’s another link to the main series — both shows aired their last episode on exactly the same day and date.

Fans have found an old promotional poster from five years ago that reads, “Unraveling the mystery: a Big Bang farewell,” listing the finale air time as Thursday, May 16. Although at a slightly different time, the final episodes of Young Sheldon will also be airing Thursday, May 16.

“The symmetry is astounding. Let’s write a thesis paper on it,” one fan replied, while another mused, “Good lord, has it really been five years already?”

While some think the coincidence is astonishing, others believe that the entire thing has been planned. The meticulous attention to detail is exactly the kind of thing Sheldon himself would both love and appreciate, with the Young Sheldon finale date allowing the franchise to come full circle.

Parsons and Bialik are expected to make their appearance in Episode 14, titled ‘Memoir’. It’s likely that the pair will reveal Young Sheldon’s true intentions — that the prequel exists because Sheldon is recounting his childhood memories to write about them.

It’s also rumored that George’s death, which happened in Season 7 Episode 12, will retcon Sheldon’s memory from The Big Bang Theory, originally painting George’s character as an abusive alcoholic.

In the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale trailer, adult Sheldon says, “In hindsight, that was the ultimate gift,” referencing his relationship with his father.

Parsons described his time on the Young Sheldon set as “beautiful,” explaining to The Hollywood Reporter: “It was even more beautiful than I expected it to be. One of the reasons I was excited to do it is because what they wrote is so sweet and I think they worked Mayim [Bialik] and I into that show so beautifully. I hope everyone agrees.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.