Young Sheldon fans divided by adult Sheldon & Amy appearing in finale

After seven eventful seasons, Young Sheldon came to an end, giving fans a treat as they were able to see adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) on their screens for the first time in five years.

While dealing with the passing of Sheldon’s dad George and sending the young genius off to Caltech, the show also gave fans a Big Bang Theory-centric treat. They got to see Sheldon and his wife, Amy Farrah Fowler, squabbling like they did in the original series.

However, some fans were not happy about the couple’s inclusion in the series finale. Reddit user Regular-Abies-9312 wrote, “I felt that the constant cutaways to old Sheldon and Amy disrupted the flow of what was essentially 2 plots for the episode – mainly the Coopers still dealing with George’s passing and Sheldon leaving for Cal Tech. There’s so much here that I think it should have been covered in two episodes dedicated to each plot to be given the proper focus and narrative.”

Some fans agreed with the user’s point, as one wrote, “What bothers me the most is how the producers have always told us that while the two shows have a shared DNA, we need to treat them as two separate shows. Then they go ahead and more or less sideline the YS characters in their own finale and devote all that time to TBBT Amy and Sheldon, two characters the YS audience has no connection to at all.”

And a third wrote, “I wouldn’t mind if it was one scene, like Sheldon finishing his memoir, but I felt like they took away a lot. I wanted Sheldon to say what happened to the other characters we spent 7 years getting to know, especially Dr. Sturgis… and just got a repeat of TBBT.”

However, other fans couldn’t disagree more with the user’s point, as one fan thought it was “only fitting to show them in the finale” because audiences “finally got to see why [Adult Sheldon was narrating].”

Another fan pointed out how their inclusion brought both Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory full circle, writing, “Respectfully, I’ll disagree. I think it was a really lovely thing. We’ve had the entire series narrated by Jim Parsons, and I think it was really lovely that they came back to do a little bit at the end.

“It just makes me feel happy inside, and, it was nice closure. I wasn’t exactly satisfied with the ending of the show, so JP making a cameo kind of just made it a little bit better. Whether you like it or not, the two shows are connected and I really like the way they showed and finished that fact.”

Young Sheldon’s biggest reveal, that Sheldon’s narration was actually him writing a memoir, does explain why the show would want to bring adult Sheldon back onto the small screen as, at the end of the day, this is his story to tell.

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check our breakdown of Young Sheldon’s actual ending, as well as details about Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.