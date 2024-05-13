Young Sheldon fans are crying at this Big Bang Theory episode before Season 7 finale

Young Sheldon fans have found comfort in an old episode of The Big Bang Theory after George’s death — and it’s the perfect thing to watch before the finale.

Five years ago, if you asked the biggest Big Bang Theory fan you knew if they’d be emotionally affected by George’s death in Young Sheldon, they’d probably give you a shrug. After all, Sheldon’s stories in the original sitcom weren’t exactly kind, sketching a drunken, adulterous buffoon most of the time.

Now, Chuck Lorre. and co are dealing with the consequences of creating such a beloved character. The reaper came knocking for George, and his death has broken hearts across the world.

With just one episode left in the prequel and the finale set to show George’s funeral, viewers are looking for something, anything to make them feel better. Well, they have just the thing: The Big Bang Theory’s crossover with Young Sheldon in Season 12 Episode 10, ‘The VCR Illumination.’

The episode follows Sheldon struggling after his paper is disproven. On Leonard’s recommendation, he seeks answers from the only person whose opinion he respects: himself, but it’s not Jim Parsons — it’s a video recorded by a young Iain Armitage.

Unfortunately, his dad taped over it with one of his college football games. Later in the episode, Amy keeps watching, and George eventually appears to give a pep talk to the team. “You learn as much about who you are and what you’re made of from failing as you do from success — maybe more,” he says, before Georgie jumps up and shouts, “Yeah, let’s give ’em hell!”

This motivates Sheldon and helps him and Amy find another angle to their research. As Amy rushes away, Sheldon takes a moment with the paused image of his father on the screen. “Thanks, Dad. We’re gonna give ’em hell,” he says.

“Cried my eyes out in front of TBBT again after last episode,” one user wrote, sharing the moment to Reddit. “I did the same thing after watching the most recent ep of Young Sheldon… it gave me closure and helped me dry my tears,” another commented.

“Just went back and watched this again. Talk about cutting onions. Holy cow. I love George and his demeanor as a father and as an educator. What a character,” a third wrote. “When they end with grown Sheldon they need to have George as a ghost tell him how proud he is of Sheldon, something meaningful,” a fourth commented.

“That’s one of the episodes I’m making sure to watch before Thursday’s finale because of how last week’s one ended. Gives that scene all new meaning now that we know how sudden things went down and despite BBTs stories about him, he didn’t die a hated/villain of a father/husband,” a fifth wrote.

There’s another moment worth checking out: Sheldon sharing a beer with Howard’s father-in-law.

You can find out when to watch the next episode of Young Sheldon Season 7 and other new TV shows to stream this month.