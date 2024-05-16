Young Sheldon finale will “reimagine” George’s final day and it sounds heartbreaking

Fans will get some kind of closure in the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale, but George’s last day will be “reimagined” in the most heartbreaking way.

Even though it’s been on the cards since The Big Bang Theory, George’s death hit fans like a juggernaut in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 12

Bowing out after a sudden heart attack, the next episode isn’t just going to show his funeral, but “reimagine” George’s last day from Sheldon’s perspective.

According to TribLive, Sheldon “compares his father’s death to the demise of Spock in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and reimagines how Sheldon wishes his family’s final moments with his father had been less routine” in the Young Sheldon finale.

The report also hints that the final two episodes will “depict a positive future” and provide “closure” for fans.

Fans can already get a sense of what’s to come thanks to the trailer for the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale. In flashback scenes, Sheldon can be seen telling George to wait, with George heading out of the door saying, “Bye, son.”

Episodes 13 and 14 — titled ‘Funeral’ and ‘Memoir’ — promise to be an emotional affair, not only because of George’s funeral but thanks to Jim Parsons’ return to the show.

As part of Young Sheldon’s finale, ‘Memoir’ will visit current-day Sheldon and Amy (Mayim Bialik) as he writes his memoir, looking back on how George’s death affected him.

However, his cameo almost didn’t happen. Speaking to People, Parsons explained: “I felt a slight hesitancy when they first asked, just as I thought, I don’t really want to go revisit the character. But the way that they wrote it in was I thought [was] so beautiful that it ended up being like this little extra coda or whatever to my experience with the character.

“It was this gift of a second layer of closing it out in a way that I had never seen coming, and it was a real treat.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.