Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Run Hide Fight, the 2020 thriller about a teen’s fight against a group of school shooters, including if it’s available for streaming on Netflix.

There have been numerous movies over the years depicting the shocking and tragic school shooting epidemic in the US, from The Fallout starring Jenna Ortega to Gus Van Sant’s post-Columbine film Elephant.

There was some controversy behind the latest entry, Run Hide Fight, not least because it was produced by the controversial commentator Ben Shapiro and was released by his media company The Daily Wire.

But this week has seen renewed interest in the movie on social media. So, if you want to see what the film is all about, here’s everything you need to know about how to stream Run Hide Fight.

How to watch Run Hide Fight – is it on Netflix?

Run Hide Fight isn’t streaming on Netflix, but you can watch it with a subscription for DailyWire+, or you can watch it for free with ads on Roku.

A Blu-ray edition of the movie can also be purchased from Amazon Prime, while UK subscribers can rent or purchase Run Hide Fight on Prime Video. If you wish to buy the film digitally via this platform in the US, you can do so using a VPN set to a UK location.

What is Run Hide Fight about?

The synopsis for Run Hide Fight reads: “All Zoe Hull wants is to get through the last few weeks of her senior year and leave – off to college and a fresh start. Instead, her high school is attacked by four nihilistic, gun-toting students, who plan to make their siege the worst school shooting in history.”

Although Run Hide Fight was a flop with the critics, earning just 38% on the Tomatometer, audiences rated it 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. In short, it’s another fascinating divide between viewers and critics, proving one person’s trash can be another’s treasure in the cinematic realm.

