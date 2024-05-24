Young Sheldon star hilariously hints George’s death was a murder

Young Sheldon fans had to deal with George’s death after it happened off-screen, but one star has since hinted that it may have been a murder.

Before the Young Sheldon Season 7 ending, George suddenly died in Season 7 Episode 12. Principal Tom and Coach Wayne told the Cooper family that it was from a heart attack — but now an Instagram post suggests otherwise.

Don’t panic though, because it is a joke. Posting a photo of the two on set, Annie Potts (who plays Meemaw a.k.a. Connie) can be seen holding a knife to Lance Barber’s throat. She wrote: “How did George really die?”

Instagram/@thisisanniepotts

While Barber plays along in the snap, fans and fellow Young Sheldon cast members have also been leaning into the joke.

“I’ve been waiting for you to release this pic,” commented actress Raegan Revord, while Montana Jordan added: “Love it.”

One fan took this further, replying: “Coming soon… ‘Meemaw’s Sweet Revenge.’ It all started one night when George broke into Meemaw’s house to look for the secret brisket recipe. I’m really going to miss this show and all of these incredible actors.”

George and Meemaw’s brisket feud started back in Season 1, ending with Sheldon intervening in order to calm the rest of the family down. It was an episode that changed the course of the show, but also got a mention at George’s funeral.

When Meemaw takes to the lectern after Mary is unable to give her eulogy, she begins telling stories from George and Mary’s youth. She also calls him the “King of Brisket” before telling everyone she was proud to have him as her son.

“Too soon to joke about it! I’m still trying not to cry,” one fan said about George’s death in Young Sheldon Season 7. A second agreed: “Dang, what an actress. Here I was thinking that those tears you gave were real.”

Fans learned that George died suddenly of a heart attack while coaching at Medford High School, after two previous heart attacks in Season 1 and Season 5.

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, as well as why the Young Sheldon finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.