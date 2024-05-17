Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage posts emotional goodbye after finale

After playing Young Sheldon for seven years, Iain Armitage has bid farewell to the role in an emotional social media post following the Season 7 finale.

Two years before The Big Bang Theory came to an end, Chuck Lorre and the show’s creatives came up with an idea: a prequel series following the early years of Sheldon through high school, college, and eventually landing at Caltech.

Many were skeptical about Young Sheldon, but it continually proved its critics wrong with strong ratings and a loyal fan base — and Armitage deserves much of the credit, leading the sitcom from the age of nine all the way into his teenage years.

Article continues after ad

The actor has appeared in other shows and movies; notably, he played Ziggy in Big Little Lies. However, Young Sheldon is undoubtedly his most well-known role — and the significance of its conclusion isn’t lost on him.

Iain Armitage: Instagram

In a new Instagram post, Armitage wrote: “I’ve always wondered what this day would feel like and now it’s here! Thank you for a wonderful ride.

Article continues after ad

“I will miss everyone so much and I want you to know that it’s been an honor to play this part, and it’s been a joy to work with people I love so much. I’m excited to see what’s next and I hope you’ll join me on the next chapter, whatever that is. I truly hope you enjoy the finale. It was made with a lot of love.”

Article continues after ad

It’s amassed hundreds of thousands of likes across Instagram and Facebook, as well as a flood of messages from fans. “You are so loved! What an incredible journey and show for such a phenomenally talented young man,” one wrote.

“You are amazing and I see a great future for you. You’ll be surrounded by friends, marry a neuroscientist, and win a Nobel prize in Physics. In all seriousness Iain, I really do see great things ahead for you,” another commented. “Couldn’t have asked for a better young Sheldon. You are perfect! Wishing you the best ahead,” a third wrote.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Make sure you check out our breakdown of Young Sheldon’s actual ending, as well as our recaps of Episode 13 and 14, details about Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.