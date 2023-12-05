Yellowstone announces next CBS premiere date

Yellowstone will be returning to CBS soon, with a premiere date set for the next run of episodes while fans wait for the conclusion of Season 5.

Yellowstone fans have been put through the wringer in 2023. Season 5 wrapped up its first batch of episodes on New Year’s Day, with viewers assuming it’d return to their TV screens in time for summer.

How wrong they were. That may have been the original plan, but there have been a few obstacles: the writers’ and actors’ strikes put Hollywood and major television shoots on hold, and that’s before we get to all the drama with Kevin Costner, who has since confirmed his departure from the series.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s not all bad, though: Yellowstone has been enjoying a successful run from the beginning on CBS, and if you’ve been enjoying it, you’ll be glad to know it’s coming back soon.

Yellowstone Season 3 will premiere on CBS on January 14, 2024.

The third season will commence its run on the channel with a triple-bill, with Episodes 1-3 airing between 8-11pm ET and other episodes releasing weekly on Sundays.

You can check out the full CBS release schedule for Yellowstone Season 3 below:

Article continues after ad

January 14

Episode 1: ‘You’re the Indian Now’ – 8pm

Episode 2: ‘Freight Trains and Monsters’ – 9pm

Episode 3: ‘An Acceptable Surrender’ – 10pm

January 21

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Episode 4: ‘Going Back to Cali’ – 8pm

Episode 5: ‘Cowboys and Dreamers’ – 9pm

Episode 6: ‘All for Nothing’ – 10pm

January 28

Episode 7: ‘The Beating’ – 8pm

Episode 8: ‘I Killed a Man Today’ – 9pm

January 29

Episode 9: ‘Meaner Than Evil’ – 9pm

Episode 10: ‘The World Is Purple’ – 10pm

It’s presumed that Season 4 will air on CBS in February, given Seasons 1-2 ran back-to-back before pausing the show’s run for the holidays.

Article continues after ad

Considering fans can stream every episode of Yellowstone up to the midway point in Season 5, it’s been an impressive success for its broadcast run; Season 1 was the top primetime entertainment program every Sunday night as it was airing, and the second season has maintained its ratings dominance in the US.

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock and Paramount Plus. You can check out our other coverage below:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 cast | 1923 Season 2 | Yellowstone cast | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Does Tate die in Yellowstone? | Taylor Sheridan shows & movies | Does Beth die in Yellowstone? | Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone series | Yellowstone CBS changes explained | Yellowstone spinoffs timeline explained | Does Monica die in Yellowstone? | Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves a spinoff? | Are Yellowstone stars in Lawmen: Bass Reeves? | Yellowstone finale release date]

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.